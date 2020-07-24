AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Testing key support amid oversold RSI

- AUD/JPY sold-off into risk-aversion, as Sino-US tensions intensify.
- Technical set up appears bearish but oversold RSI suggests a bounce.
- Downbeat US PMIs could revive the downside momentum.
AUD/JPY, the fear gauge, remains heavy in the European session, although recovers from four-day lows of 75.14 reached in the last hours.
The cross tumbled in tandem with the risk sentiment after China announced its retaliation against the US’ order to close the former’s consulate in Houston on Tuesday. At the press time, the spot trades at 75.34, still down 0.66%.
The bears take a breather, as the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has bounced-off the oversold region, suggesting a minor pullback on the cards.
Therefore, the price could recover towards the bearish 21-hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 75.75, above which the horizontal 100-HMA resistance at 75.92 will be tested.
Alternatively, sellers would return on a break below the critical horizontal support at 75.23, which will validate the rounding top formation on the hourly sticks.
The pattern breakdown will call for an extensive sell-off, opening floors for a test of the 74 level.
To conclude, any pullbacks could likely remain short-lived, as 21-HMA and 100-HMA bearish crossover, suggests that the bears are here to stay.
AUD/JPY Hourly Chart
AUD/JPY Additional levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.4
|Today Daily Change
|-0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|75.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.82
|Daily SMA50
|73.72
|Daily SMA100
|70.61
|Daily SMA200
|72.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.71
|Previous Daily Low
|75.78
|Previous Weekly High
|75.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.19
|Previous Monthly High
|76.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.39
