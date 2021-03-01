AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Stays above key supports around 83.00 ahead of RBA

- AUD/JPY awaits fresh clues to extend the latest recovery moves.
- 100-bar SMA, multiple trend lines offer strong support above 82.00.
- MACD teases bulls as the quote nears last week’s trading range around 83.00.
- RBA is less likely to alter current monetary policy, statements will be the key.
AUD/JPY eases to 82.95 as bulls await the RBA rate decision during the early Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the quote steps back from the last week’s range around the 83.00 round-figure.
Read: Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Policymakers at a crossroad
However, the MACD is losing the bearish bias and the RBA is also expected to turn down the previously bearish hopes. Also, the quote stays above key SMA and multiple support lines to keep the AUD/JPY buyers hopeful.
As a result, an upside break to the sideways move near 83.00, towards the 83.30 hurdle, becomes imminent. However, any further advances need to clear 83.85-90 before challenging the 84.30 and the previous month’s top near 85.00.
Meanwhile, 100-bar SMA and an ascending trend line from January 28, respectively around 82.25 and 82.15, can offer immediate support during the quote’s further weakness.
Also acting as a downside filter is a two-week-old upward sloping support line, at 82.00 now.
It should, however, be noted that the AUD/JPY weakness below the 82.00 mark, will direct the bears to a 200-bar SMA level of 81.17.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.97
|Today Daily Change
|0.96
|Today Daily Change %
|1.17%
|Today daily open
|82.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.7
|Daily SMA50
|80.5
|Daily SMA100
|78.31
|Daily SMA200
|76.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.82
|Previous Daily Low
|82
|Previous Weekly High
|84.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|82
|Previous Monthly High
|84.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD awaits RBA on the way to 0.7800, market sentiment favors bulls
AUD/USD wavers inside the latest triangular formation at Monday’s top. Risks remain positive, back the bulls after snapping two-day losing streak.
Gold: Bulls moving out, bears moving in eyeing $1,685
Bears in control, with $1,685 on the cards on a break of $1,703. Significant longs being closed as markets take profit on long gold futures positioning.
Dogecoin price aims for greatness after developers release new update in two years
Dogecoin price is on the verge of a significant 25% breakout. The digital asset receives its first update since 2019 due to increase in demand. DOGE was listed on Phemex with up to 20x leverage.
S&P 500 Goldman says emphatic No, rates are not a risk to equity valuations
Goldman Sachs Chief US Equity Strategist David Kostin said in his weekly note to clients that inflationary concerns were not a risk to equity valuations.
US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.