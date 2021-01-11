AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Sellers attack 80.00 to justify Friday’s doji

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY stays defensive while trying to keep recent bounce off 80.00.
  • Doji favors pullback but RSI, MACD challenges heavy downside.
  • 10-day SMA, key support lines keep buyers hopeful.

AUD/JPY fades corrective pullback from 80.00 while taking rounds to 80.20 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The quote dropped the heaviest in over a week the previous day as Friday’s Doji candlestick cheered overbought RSI conditions and receding MACD.

While the 80.00 threshold offered a recent bounce, AUD/JPY prices still have some room to the downside before visiting the technical supports.

Among them, 10-day SMA and an upward sloping trend line from December 21, respectively around 79.90 and 79.65, are likely to challenge the pair’s immediate downside.

It should, however, be noted that any further weakness below 79.65 will be tested by an ascending support line from November’s start, at 79.40 now, a break of which will recall the AUD/JPY bears.

On the contrary, AUD/JPY trading beyond 81.00 will defy the trend reversal suggesting candlestick formation on the daily chart.

Following that, late-2018 levels surrounding 81.20 and the 82.00 round-figure can entertain the sellers.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 80.24
Today Daily Change -0.42
Today Daily Change % -0.52%
Today daily open 80.66
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 79.05
Daily SMA50 77.51
Daily SMA100 76.66
Daily SMA200 74.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 80.93
Previous Daily Low 80.39
Previous Weekly High 80.93
Previous Weekly Low 78.85
Previous Monthly High 79.79
Previous Monthly Low 76.58
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 80.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 80.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 80.39
Daily Pivot Point S2 80.12
Daily Pivot Point S3 79.85
Daily Pivot Point R1 80.93
Daily Pivot Point R2 81.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 81.47

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

