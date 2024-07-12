AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Pair drops to around 107.00, bearish outlook ahead

Looking at the broader perspective, the AUD/JPY still displays signs of possible bearish sentiment, given its position just slightly above the 20-day SMA support at 107.10. In case of further downward action, immediate support levels at 107.00 and 106.00 are key areas to watch. However, to avert further potential losses, buyers must target a recovery that extends towards the 108.00 barrier.

The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the AUD/JPY marked a significant dip from Thursday's 79 to 54, drifting even near into negative territory. This trend shift hints at a weakening upward momentum, potentially signifying more bearish days ahead. In concert with this, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) demonstrates rising red bars.

In Friday's trading session, a downward turn was observed for the AUD/JPY pair as it dipped by 0.23% to reach 107.10. This indicative decline marks a notable shift from the previous session's buoyancy, which saw the pair above the 109.00 mark. Present circumstances suggest a bearish outlook for the next few sessions, as it turns evident that the sellers have found their footing.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.