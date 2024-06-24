Conversely, if the cross-pair extends its losses past 106.00, the first support would be the Tenkan-Sen at 104.98, followed by the Senkou Span A at 104.73. Once cleared, the bull’s last line of defense would be the Kijun-Sen at 104.49.

If the JPY continued to depreciate steadily, that could pave the way for further gains. The next resistance would be the 106.50, ahead of 107.00. UP next would be the October 2007 peak at 107.86.

The AUD/JPY cross-pair uptrend remains intact, with the pair breaching the previous year-to-date (YTD) high of 104.94, which opened the door to test 105.00 and beyond. Even though momentum favors buyers with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in bullish territory, downside risks remain due to verbal intervention by Japanese authorities.

The Australian Dollar surged to a new 17-year high of 106.37 against the Japanese Yen as the Bank of Japan failed to increase interest rates on its latest monetary policy decision, which weighed on the Japanese currency. Therefore, the AUD/JPY rallied higher and traded at 106.22, up 0.16%.

