AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Heavy losses drag pair near 88.60 as bearish momentum accelerates

Supportive of the bearish structure, all key moving averages are aligned lower. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 93.72, the 100-day SMA at 96.42, and the 200-day SMA at 98.35 are all reinforcing sustained downside pressure. The 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 10-day SMA, both hovering around 92.92–93.61, now act as firm resistance following the latest breakdown.

Technical indicators reflect a clearly bearish outlook . The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is flashing a strong sell signal, reinforcing downside momentum. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 25.56, still neutral but nearing oversold territory. Other momentum measures, such as the Awesome Oscillator (-1.112) and the Ultimate Oscillator (36.03), also remain in neutral zones, suggesting that the momentum may still be building rather than exhausted.

The AUD/JPY pair tumbled aggressively on Friday, retreating toward the 88.60 area after shedding over 4% during the day. The move represents one of the steepest intraday declines in recent sessions, dragging the pair away from the recent highs and into a mid-range zone between 87.41 and 92.64. The plunge comes as broader technicals align in favor of sellers, even as some oscillators remain neutral.

