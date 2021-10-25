AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls keep eyes on 85.50

- AUD/JPY edges higher on Monday following the previous session’s downside momentum.
- The cross-currency pair posts gains after two days of sell-off.
- The momentum oscillator holds onto the overbought zone with receding upside momentum.
AUD/JPY trades higher in the Asian trading hours on Monday morning. The pair retreated after testing the fresh yearly highs on Thursday at 86.25. As of writing, AUD/JPY is trading at 85.03, up 0.35% for the day.
AUD/JPY daily chart
After rising from the lows of 78.85 made one month ago, the pair put its paddle on the accelerator and tested the fresh yearly highs above 86.20 on Thursday. The AUD/JPY bulls look exhausted near the higher levels and pushed lower amid a corrective pullback.
If the renewed upside in the pair gains momentum, it could touch the 85.50 horizontal resistance level again, followed by the yearly highs of 86.25. Further, a close above the mentioned level would open the gates for the February 2018 highs at 88.12.
Alternatively, if the price reverses direction on further profit booking, it could retrace to the 84.50 horizontal support level.
A decisive break of the ascending trendline at 84.00, which extends from the low of 78.85, would mean more pain for the pair. The AUD/JPY bears would recapture the 83.50 horizontal support zone. The overbought Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) teases bears to test the low of October,12 at 83.01.
AUD/JPY additional levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|85.05
|Today Daily Change
|0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|84.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.76
|Daily SMA50
|81.22
|Daily SMA100
|81.83
|Daily SMA200
|82.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|85.55
|Previous Daily Low
|84.61
|Previous Weekly High
|86.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.28
|Previous Monthly High
|82.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|78.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|85.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|85.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|85.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|86.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
