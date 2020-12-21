AUD/JPY Price Analysis: 78.78/82 tests bounce off 100-bar SMA

- AUD/JPY fades bounce off 77.49 even as MACD signals dim the bearish bias.
- Key SMAs limit downside, multiple highs marked since December 11 tests the bulls.
AUD/JPY seesaws around 78.33/40 during the initial Asian trading on Tuesday. In doing so, the quote fails to extend its corrective recovery from 100-bar SMA earlier than the multiple highs marked recently.
Considering the lesser bearish signals from the MACD, AUD/JPY may keep attacking the short-term horizontal resistance around 78.78/82.
It should also be noted that the late April 2019 high near 78.95 and the 79.00 are additional upside hurdles to tackle for the pair buyers ahead of eyeing the 80.00 threshold.
Meanwhile, a downside break f 100-bar SMA, at 77.80 now, will highlight the 200-bar SMA level of 77.00 before driving AUD/JPY sellers to the late-November lows near 76.45.
However, the AUD/JPY bulls are less likely to relinquish their controls until the quote drops below November 19 low near 75.40.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46%
|Today daily open
|78.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.52
|Daily SMA50
|76.11
|Daily SMA100
|76.18
|Daily SMA200
|73.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.83
|Previous Daily Low
|78.44
|Previous Weekly High
|78.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.13
|Previous Monthly High
|77.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
