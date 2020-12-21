AUD/JPY Price Analysis: 78.78/82 tests bounce off 100-bar SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY fades bounce off 77.49 even as MACD signals dim the bearish bias.
  • Key SMAs limit downside, multiple highs marked since December 11 tests the bulls.

AUD/JPY seesaws around 78.33/40 during the initial Asian trading on Tuesday. In doing so, the quote fails to extend its corrective recovery from 100-bar SMA earlier than the multiple highs marked recently.

Considering the lesser bearish signals from the MACD, AUD/JPY may keep attacking the short-term horizontal resistance around 78.78/82.

It should also be noted that the late April 2019 high near 78.95 and the 79.00 are additional upside hurdles to tackle for the pair buyers ahead of eyeing the 80.00 threshold.

Meanwhile, a downside break f 100-bar SMA, at 77.80 now, will highlight the 200-bar SMA level of 77.00 before driving AUD/JPY sellers to the late-November lows near 76.45.

However, the AUD/JPY bulls are less likely to relinquish their controls until the quote drops below November 19 low near 75.40.

AUD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 78.36
Today Daily Change -0.36
Today Daily Change % -0.46%
Today daily open 78.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 77.52
Daily SMA50 76.11
Daily SMA100 76.18
Daily SMA200 73.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 78.83
Previous Daily Low 78.44
Previous Weekly High 78.83
Previous Weekly Low 78.13
Previous Monthly High 77.12
Previous Monthly Low 73.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 78.68
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 78.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 78.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 78.27
Daily Pivot Point S3 78.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 78.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 79.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 79.27

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

When is the Australian Retail Sales and how could they affect AUD/USD?

When is the Australian Retail Sales and how could they affect AUD/USD?

Early Tuesday, the market sees the preliminary reading for the November month Retail Sales data from Australia at 00:30 GMT. Following successive two months of recovery, recently with +1.4% YoY, AUD/USD traders are expecting another positive reading to keep the latest recovery moves

AUD/USD News

GBP/USD swings in a 320-pip range amid Brexit, covid

GBP/USD swings in a 320-pip range amid Brexit, covid

GBP/USD plummeted to 1.3187 but recovered up to 1.3500 as headlines keep coming from the UK. A last-ditch effort  on fisheries underway.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD faces downside pressure as recovery finds resistance at $1885

XAU/USD faces downside pressure as recovery finds resistance at $1885

Gold prices made sharp fluctuations on Monday to end hovering around $1880, at the same level it closed on Friday. The recovery from the slide to $1855 found resistance at $1885.

Gold news

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC dives to critical support barrier as bears target $20,000 before higher high

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC dives to critical support barrier as bears target $20,000 before higher high

IntoTheBlock's IOMAP shows that there is a big cluster of addresses that purchased BTC around that price. If it gives way on a sustainable basis, the sell-off will be extended to another support created by a psychological $20,000 with nearly 200,000 having purchased over 90,000 BTC around that area.

Read more

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line

The dollar index (DXY) extends Friday’s run-up amid US Senate passes one-day stopgap funding with nearly final covid stimulus. 10-day SMA adds strength to the immediate upside hurdle. Bears can re-enter on the downside break below 90.00.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures