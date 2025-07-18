Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Statistics Bureau of Japan on a monthly basis, measures the price fluctuation of goods and services purchased by households nationwide excluding fresh food, whose prices often fluctuate depending on the weather. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) trades firmly even as Australian labor market conditions have cooled down. The employment report showed on Thursday that the Unemployment Rate came in higher at 4.3%, against expectations and the prior reading of 4.1%. The number of fresh workers added in June was 2K, while economists anticipated fresh hiring of 20K job-seekers. In May, the Australian labor force was reduced by 1.1K.

Additionally, an expected slowdown in Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) growth for June has also weighed on the Japanese Yen. The inflation report showed earlier in the day that the National CPI decelerated to 3.3% from 3.5% in May. National CPI excluding Fresh Food, which is closely tracked by Bank of Japan (BoJ) officials, grew at a slower pace of 3.3%, as expected, against the prior reading of 3.7%.

This comes at a time when the United States (US) has imposed 25% tariffs on imports from the Asia-Pacific nation, which are separate from sectoral levies.

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

The AUD/JPY pair climbs to near 96.80 during the European trading session on Friday. The cross demonstrates strength as the Japanese Yen (JPY) underperforms across the board amid uncertainty surrounding elections in Japan on Sunday.

