AUD/JPY jumps to near 96.80 as Yen underperforms ahead of Japan’s elections

- AUD/JPY advances to near 96.80 as uncertainty surrounding Japan’s elections has weighed on the Japanese Yen.
- Inflation in Japan grew at a moderate pace in June.
- Weak Australian employment data paves the way for interest rate cuts by the RBA.
The AUD/JPY pair climbs to near 96.80 during the European trading session on Friday. The cross demonstrates strength as the Japanese Yen (JPY) underperforms across the board amid uncertainty surrounding elections in Japan on Sunday.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.24%
|-0.12%
|0.16%
|-0.09%
|-0.27%
|-0.28%
|-0.26%
|EUR
|0.24%
|0.14%
|0.38%
|0.15%
|-0.03%
|-0.15%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|0.12%
|-0.14%
|0.26%
|0.03%
|-0.15%
|-0.24%
|-0.13%
|JPY
|-0.16%
|-0.38%
|-0.26%
|-0.23%
|-0.42%
|-0.53%
|-0.30%
|CAD
|0.09%
|-0.15%
|-0.03%
|0.23%
|-0.21%
|-0.27%
|-0.16%
|AUD
|0.27%
|0.03%
|0.15%
|0.42%
|0.21%
|-0.08%
|0.03%
|NZD
|0.28%
|0.15%
|0.24%
|0.53%
|0.27%
|0.08%
|0.11%
|CHF
|0.26%
|0.01%
|0.13%
|0.30%
|0.16%
|-0.03%
|-0.11%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Market sentiment has been spooked towards the Japanese currency amid fears that Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) could lose its majority, a scenario that will bring political uncertainty into the economy.
This comes at a time when the United States (US) has imposed 25% tariffs on imports from the Asia-Pacific nation, which are separate from sectoral levies.
Additionally, an expected slowdown in Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) growth for June has also weighed on the Japanese Yen. The inflation report showed earlier in the day that the National CPI decelerated to 3.3% from 3.5% in May. National CPI excluding Fresh Food, which is closely tracked by Bank of Japan (BoJ) officials, grew at a slower pace of 3.3%, as expected, against the prior reading of 3.7%.
Moderate Japan’s inflation growth could derail BoJ’s ambitions of raising interest rates again this year.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) trades firmly even as Australian labor market conditions have cooled down. The employment report showed on Thursday that the Unemployment Rate came in higher at 4.3%, against expectations and the prior reading of 4.1%. The number of fresh workers added in June was 2K, while economists anticipated fresh hiring of 20K job-seekers. In May, the Australian labor force was reduced by 1.1K.
Cooling labor market expectations have prompted traders to raise bets supporting interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in the policy meeting in August.
Economic Indicator
National CPI ex Fresh Food (YoY)
Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Statistics Bureau of Japan on a monthly basis, measures the price fluctuation of goods and services purchased by households nationwide excluding fresh food, whose prices often fluctuate depending on the weather. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Thu Jul 17, 2025 23:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 3.3%
Consensus: 3.3%
Previous: 3.7%
Source: Statistics Bureau of Japan
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.1600 due to easing risk aversion following dovish Fedspeak
EUR/USD recovers its recent losses registered in the previous day, trading around 1.1630 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar loses ground amid easing risk sentiment following the dovish remarks from Federal Reserve officials.
GBP/USD rises to near 1.3450 due to improved market sentiment, UoM Consumer Sentiment eyed
GBP/USD gains ground after registering small losses in the previous session, trading around 1.3440 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar edges lower due to dovish remarks from the Federal Reserve officials.
Gold price traders seem non-committed amid mixed fundamental cues
Gold price remains depressed through the Asian session on Friday though it manages to hold comfortably above a one-week low, around the $3,309 area, touched the previous day. Fed Governor Christopher Waller's dovish comments earlier today keep the US Dollar below its highest level since June 23 and act as a tailwind for the commodity.
Bitcoin nears all-time high, Ethereum eyes $4,000, Ripple sets new record
Bitcoin price is trading above $120,000 on Friday, inching closer to its all-time high of $123,218. Ethereum price has surged by over 20% so far this week, with bulls aiming for the $4,000 level next. Ripple has taken center stage, reaching a new record high of $3.66 on Friday, signaling renewed demand and optimism across the market.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.