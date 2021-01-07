AUD/JPY eases from 21-month top after Aussie trade balance, US politics in focus

- AUD/JPY drops after Australia’s November trade numbers disappoint AUD bulls.
- Risks rise following the drama on Capitol Hill, Democrats are set to rule the US Senate.
- Virus woes gain momentum, ire against China seems mostly ignored.
- Japanese PM Suga’s speech, risk catalysts will be the key amid a light calendar ahead of the US session.
AUD/JPY steps back from the multi-month high, with mild losses, after Aussie trade numbers during Thursday’s Asian trading. While downbeat trade data weighed on the quote, risk-on mood restricts the immediate declines of the quote.
Australia’s November month Trade Balance dropped below 6,200M forecast and 7,456M previous readouts to 5,022M. Further details suggest Exports and Imports flashed mixed results with the former easing from 5.4% to 3.0% while the latter jumps from 0.6% prior to 10.0% MoM. Additionally, Aussie Building Permits for November were also out and matched market forecasts of 2.5% MoM gains while flashing 2.6% figures versus 3.8% prior.
Talking about risks, US policymakers return to the Capitol Hill building after a mob of President Donald Trump roiled the premises a few hours ago. Angry Senate members are likely to ease their reluctance in accepting the Democratic victory as the Congress members are up for Electoral College votes. Also favoring the odds of Joe Biden and Company’s arrival into the White House is the likely tie-breaking vote of Kamala Harris.
Elsewhere, global coronavirus (COVID-19) woes firm-up, mainly in the UK, the US and Japan, which in turn pushes Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Yoshihide Suga towards announcing emergency in Tokyo and three surrounding areas. It should be noted that China’s reluctance to cooperate in the covid tracing investigation and Hong Kong activists’ detention joins the US ire over Beijing to challenge the risk-on mood. However, nothing gains major attention than political play in America.
That said, S&P 500 Futures rise over 0.20% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australia’s ASX 200 are up over 1.0% by press time.
Moving on, AUD/JPY traders will keep their eyes on the US Congress activities while waiting for Japanese PM Suga’s speech for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Only if the quote drops back below 78.80, comprising an area including December 17 top and Monday’s low, AUD/JPY is less likely to avoid targeting April 2019 top near 80.72 and the 81.00 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.36
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|80.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.83
|Daily SMA50
|77.22
|Daily SMA100
|76.56
|Daily SMA200
|74.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.52
|Previous Daily Low
|79.53
|Previous Weekly High
|79.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.48
|Previous Monthly High
|79.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Muted reaction to weak Aussie trade surplus
AUD/USD trades near 0.78, having hit a multi-year high of 0.7820 in the overnight trade. Australia's trade surplus narrowed more-than-expected in November. That, coupled with the US-China tensions could draw offers for the AUD.
Gold consolidates biggest losses in a month above $1,900, eyes on US politics
Gold prices regain upside momentum during the early Asian session on Thursday. The yellow metal took a U-turn from November highs just to post the biggest losses since early December as US geopolitics grabbed the headlines on Wednesday.
GBP/USD consolidates just above 1.3600 handle as markets watch events on Capital Hill
GBP/USD has been consolidating in recent trade just to the north of the 1.3600 after closing Wednesday trade with small losses. The pair traded largely as a function of the US dollar.
Why fX, stocks shrugged off capitol chaos
Equities and currencies traded sharply higher on Wednesday, seemingly unfazed by the chaos on Capitol Hill and in some ways, encouraged by the Blue wave. For the first time in 10 years, it appears that Democrats will have control of the House.
US Dollar Index: A move to 89.00 is shaping up
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, with DXY dropping to new lows in the 89.20 area on Wednesday.