TRENDING:
UK CPI
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/JPY declines below 106.50 on safe-haven flows, Australian employment data in focus

  • AUD/JPY softens to near 106.45 in Wednesday’s early European session. 
  • Trump's renewed tariff threats against European allies over Greenland lift the Japanese Yen, a safe-haven currency. 
  • The Australian employment report for December will take center stage later on Thursday. 
AUD/JPY declines below 106.50 on safe-haven flows, Australian employment data in focus
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The AUD/JPY cross loses traction to around 106.45 during the early European session on Tuesday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthens against the Australian Dollar (AUD) as traders pile into safe-haven currencies amid US President Donald Trump's renewed tariff threats. 

Over the weekend, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on eight European nations that oppose his plans to take control of Greenland. It would rise to 25% if an agreement is not reached by June 1. The US President is scheduled to talk about Greenland in Davos on Wednesday. Fears of a major US-EU trade war could boost the safe-haven currencies, such as the Japanese Yen and create a headwind for the cross in the near term. 

On the other hand, concerns about Japan's fiscal position might cap the upside for the JPY. Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday called snap elections for February 8 and pledged a wave of measures to loosen fiscal policy. Takaichi’s plans to cut taxes and boost spending are raising doubts about the financial health of Japan. 

Traders will take more cues from the Australian employment data on Friday. The Unemployment Rate is expected to tick up to 4.4% in December from 4.3% in November. Employment Change is projected to show 30K job gains during the same period. Any signs of an improving Australian labor market could help limit the Aussie’s losses in the near term. 

Australian Dollar FAQs

One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.

Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.

The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains stronger near 1.1750 as US Dollar weakens, Germany's ZEW index surges

EUR/USD remains stronger near 1.1750 as US Dollar weakens, Germany's ZEW index surges

EUR/USD extends its gains for the third consecutive session, trading around 1.1730 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar continues to lose ground amid rising United States–Greenland concerns.

GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3450 ahead of UK CPI data

GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3450 ahead of UK CPI data

GBP/USD remains in the positive territory for the third consecutive session, trading around 1.3430 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair rises as the Pound Sterling gains support following Tuesday’s release of UK employment data for the three months to November. Employment increased by 82K after a 17K contraction in the previous period.

Gold bulls seem unstoppable amid the global flight to safety

Gold bulls seem unstoppable amid the global flight to safety

Gold continues scaling new record peaks for the third consecutive day and climbs further beyond the $4,850 level during the Asian session on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump doubled down on his threats to take over Greenland and said on Tuesday that there is no going back on his ambition to take control of the Arctic island. 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple extend correction as bearish pressure persists

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple extend correction as bearish pressure persists

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple steadied on Wednesday, after correcting by nearly 5%, 10% and 5%, respectively, so far this week. BTC slips below $90,000, while ETH and XRP close below their key daily supports. The momentum indicators of these top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization suggest a strengthening bearish trend, hinting at a deeper correction.

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Over the weekend, President Trump threatened a new round of tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and the UK, with reporting flagging 10% from February 1 and a possible step-up later.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP extend correction as rising geopolitical tensions fade risky sentiment

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP extend correction as rising geopolitical tensions fade risky sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) prices are extending their losses on Tuesday as risk-on sentiment fades amid rising geopolitical tensions over Greenland.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers