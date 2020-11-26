AUD/JPY: Comatose in the wake of dismal Aussie CAPEX

By Omkar Godbole
  • AUd/JPY lacks a clear directional bias after Wednesday's Doji candle, a sign of indecision. 
  • Australia's CAPEX drops more-than-expected in the third quarter. 
  • Mild risk-off favors a downside move in the Aussie pairs.

AUD/JPY is trading largely unchanged on the day near 76.80, with the Aussie bears sitting on the fence despite the third quarter Private Capital Expenditure (CAPEX). 

Private new capital expenditure fell by 3% in the July to September period, following a 5.9% slide in the second quarter. Economists had forecast a 1.5% decline, the data released at 00:30 GMT showed. 

However, estimate 4 for 2020-21 came in at AUD 104,984 million – up 6.3% than the estimate 3 for 2020-21.

While so far, the AUD/JPY pair has lacked a clear directional bias, the mild losses in the Asian equities indicate the period of indecision may end with a downside move. 

Stocks in Asia are flashing red, possibly in response to the disappointing US jobs data and new COVID-19 lockdowns. That said, hopes for swift global economic recovery on potential coronavirus vaccines are likely to keep risk assets supported on dips. Further, an absence of US traders on account of the Thanksgiving holiday will likely restrict the market moves amid a light calendar

Technical levels

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 76.81
Today Daily Change -0.13
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 76.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.67
Daily SMA50 75.35
Daily SMA100 75.77
Daily SMA200 73.02
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 77.04
Previous Daily Low 76.46
Previous Weekly High 76.77
Previous Weekly Low 75.41
Previous Monthly High 76.52
Previous Monthly Low 73.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.82
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.68
Daily Pivot Point S1 76.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 76.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 76
Daily Pivot Point R1 77.17
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.4
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.76

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

