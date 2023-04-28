AUD/JPY aims 89.00 as BoJ to continue ultra-dovish interest rate policy

- AUD/JPY is aiming to reclaim 89.00 as a continuation of expansionary monetary policy by the BoJ is widely anticipated.
- The requirement of keeping Japan’s inflation rate steadily above 2% an ultra-dovish policy is highly required.
- Consistently declining Australian inflation will allow the RBA to keep interest rates steady.
The AUD/JPY pair is approaching the 89.00 hurdle on expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will continue its ultra-dovish policy stance on interest rates. The cross has climbed above 88.85 after a breakout of a base formation in an 87.87-88.75 range for the past two trading sessions.
Considering the fact that the Japanese economy has already passed on the impact of higher import prices and domestic demand is vulnerable, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has no other option than to keep interest rates unchanged. The Japanese economy has yet not reached its pre-pandemic levels. The administration is making enormous efforts to propel wages to accelerate households’ spending. However, a failure in doing so is going to force the BoJ to continue an expansionary monetary policy.
On Yield Curve Control (YCC) band, analysts at TD Securities expect, “While we think Ueda's next move will be a further adjustment of the yield curve target band, he appears in no rush to make such an adjustment, saying it's appropriate to maintain YCC "for now"
On the Australian Dollar front, investors are awaiting the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which will be announced on Tuesday. An unchanged monetary policy is widely anticipated from RBA Governor Philip Lowe as Australian inflation is consistently declining for the past three months. RBA would prefer some time to observe the influence of current monetary policy but will keep doors open for further rate hikes if inflation continues to remain persistent.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|88.93
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|88.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|89.24
|Daily SMA50
|89.68
|Daily SMA100
|90.28
|Daily SMA200
|92.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|88.86
|Previous Daily Low
|88.14
|Previous Weekly High
|90.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.4
|Previous Monthly High
|92.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|86.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|88.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|88.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|88.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|87.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|87.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|89.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|89.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|89.8
USD/JPY eases below 134.00 ahead of BoJ Ueda's debut policy announcement
USD/JPY is on the back foot below 134.00, having failed to extend the previous day’s recovery moves after hot Japanese inflation data. Tokyo Consumer Price Index beat estimates with 3.5% YoY in April. The pair awaits new BoJ Governor Ueda's first policy announcement.
AUD/USD marches towards previous support near 0.6650
AUD/USD stays on the front foot around 0.6640 as it defends the previous day’s gains after bouncing off a six-week low. In doing so, the Aussie pair approaches the support-turned-resistance line stretched from early March, forming part of the previous bullish channel.
Gold defends US GDP inflicted loss, Fed inflation clues eyed
Gold price fades late Thursday’s corrective bounce off the weekly low as it drops to $1,986 during the early hours of Friday’s Asian session. The precious metal keeps the previous day’s downside bias intact, mainly propelled by the United States' growth, inflation and employment figures.
PEPE might emerge as the meme coin savior if this rumor ends up being true
PEPE coin triggered the meme coin hype after a very long time when it launched on April 17. The sudden upsurge in investment and general interest in the cryptocurrency made it seem like such coins might command the market for the next couple of days.
Bank of Japan Preview: New governor but old policy Premium
It’s an end of an era for the Bank of Japan (BoJ), as new Governor Kazuo Ueda takes the helm during the two-day April monetary policy review meeting, ending this Friday, April 28. The policy decision will be announced at around 03:00 GMT, followed by Ueda’s press conference at 06:30 GMT.