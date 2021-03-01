Asian stocks track S&P 500 Futures to north even as China PMIs disappoint

- Equities in Asia-Pacific cheer hopes of further stimulus, faster recovery from pandemic.
- China PMIs drop to nine-month low, RBA announces another surprise bond auction.
- Bond bears catch a breather, commodities lick their wounds and US dollar pulls back.
Asian shares rally as market turns optimistic on the ability to overcome the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of Johnson and Johnson’s one-shot vaccine and recently strong expectations of a strong fiscal boost from the UK and the US favored risks off-late.
While the optimism paused US Treasury bond bears around 1.4%, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gains 0.75% by the press time of early Monday. Further, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rises over 2.0% with upbeat Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI whereas Australia’s ASX 200 cheers RBA’s additional bond purchase to mark over 1.5% upside. On the same line, New Zealand’s NZX 50 prints over 1.0% rise despite fresh seven-day lockdown in Auckland.
It’s worth mentioning that stocks in China and Hong Kong ignore nine-month low PMIs from the dragon nation whereas those from Indonesia follow a generally upbeat mood ahead of inflation data at home.
Furthermore, India’s BSE Sensex is up around 1.25% on a day while S&P 500 Futures print 1.0% gains while bouncing off the monthly low.
Elsewhere, the US dollar index (DXY) eases from a seven-day top whereas gold licks its wounds around $1,740 after a heavy fall on Friday.
Given the month-start activity numbers from the US, Britain and Eurozone in the pipeline, investors will have a busy day. However, the major focus should be given to the covid relief package news as well as updates concerning vaccine developments. In doings, Treasury moves should be carefully observed.
