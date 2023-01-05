Asian Stock Market: Recovers firmly as US Manufacturing PMI drops, oil witnesses carnage

- Asian stocks have rebounded as shrinkage in US manufacturing activities trims further policy tightening by the Fed.
- Chinese equities have soared after the release of an upbeat Caixin Services PMI.
- Oil prices witnessed an immense sell-off amid escalating demand worries.
Markets in the Asian domain have witnessed decent demand tracing the recovery in S&P500, recorded on Wednesday. The United States equity domain witnessed strength after a consecutive drop in the US Manufacturing PMI. The economic data dropped to 48.4 vs. the consensus of 48.5 and the former release of 49.0. The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) cited that this is the lowest reading since May 2000.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 added 0.26%, ChinaA50 soared 2.07%, Hang Seng jumped 1.18%, and Nifty50 remained flat.
The volume of manufacturing activities in the United States has dropped consecutively for the second month led by aggressive interest rate policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) for the entire CY2022. A spree of shrinkage in manufacturing activities has bolstered expectations of a further decline in inflation expectations. This might force Fed chair Jerome Powell to wrap up tight monetary policy quickly and resume providing monetary support to firms for addressing their investment and expansion plans.
Meanwhile, Chinese stocks have witnessed a sheer buying interest despite the Covid situation getting vulnerable each day. The release of upbeat Caixin Service PMI data has brought strength to equities. China's Caixin Services PMI for December has arrived at 48.0 vs. 47.5 expected and 46.7 prior, showing that the country’s services activity slowed its pace of contraction in the reported month.
Nikkei225 remained marginally positive as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is aiming to revise its inflation targets in its new quarterly projections for CY2023 and 2024, as reported by Reuters.
On the oil front, oil prices witnessed a bloodbath on Wednesday as a decline in US manufacturing activities has bolstered the risk of recession. West Texas futures dropped below $73.00 as rising Covid infections in China are signaling a delayed recovery.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|25877.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|25877.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26787.46
|Daily SMA50
|27427.16
|Daily SMA100
|27447.3
|Daily SMA200
|27272.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25957.8
|Previous Daily Low
|25638.72
|Previous Weekly High
|26479.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|25793.22
|Previous Monthly High
|28325.89
|Previous Monthly Low
|25793.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25835.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25760.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25691.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25505.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25372.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26010.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26143.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26330.01
