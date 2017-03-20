Antipodean Central Bank events coming up - UOB

Analysts at UOB noted the events from the antipodean Central Banks for this week.

Key Quotes:

"The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) dominates the Australian docket with speeches due on Monday from Assistant Governor Ellis and on Wednesday by Deputy Governor Debelle. The minutes of the March policy meeting are released between the two on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will announce its latest interest rate decision on Thursday at 4am SGT. The RBNZ adopted a neutral policy stance at the previous meeting and RBNZ Governor Wheeler confirmed that it was equally likely that the next move in rates could be an increase or a cut. We think the most likely outcome is that the neutral stance will be maintained, although there will be a strong market reaction if there is a significant shift from the early February statement. Comments on the Q4 national accounts, recent weakening in dairy commodity prices, as well as the depreciation of the exchange rate will be closely watched."