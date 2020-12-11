American may receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Monday, says US HHS Azar

US Health Secretary Alex Azar has said that Americans might begin receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The US Food and Drugs Administration has accelerated work toward finalizing the approval of the vaccine after an advisory panel voted 17 to 4 in favor of granting emergency use. President Donald Trump has urged authorities to move forward with greenlighting the jabs.

The pharmaceutical companies showed a 95% efficacy rate in defending against coronavirus in its Phase 3 test, without showing any severe adverse side effects.

Moderna's incolucaiton also successfully completed its Phase 3 trial and uses the same mRNA technology like Pfizer. The FDA is set to discuss its application on Thursday, December 17.