Meme stocks were on the decline as the sector was unable to avoid the broader market sell off on Tuesday. Alongside AMD, shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME), APE (NYSE:APE), and Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) were all below water for the session. One exception was AMC investment Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) which soared higher by 12.13% after reporting better than expected mining results including a higher quality of gold and silver than first expected.

AMC could continue to see some negative price action following the bankruptcy of the world’s second largest theater chain, Cineworld (LON:CINE). While CEO Adam Aron assured Apes that the company is nowhere near the financial situation that Cineworld is in, it certainly is not a positive turn of events for the industry. Interestingly, shares of Cineworld rose higher by 8.93% on Tuesday, although European markets were mostly closed by the time the damage was done to US markets.

NYSE:AMC sank lower on Tuesday alongside a CPI-induced, broader market sell off as investors predict a hawkish and aggressive rate hike later this month. Shares of AMC fell by 4.89% and closed the trading session at a price of $9.72. Stocks erased gains from the previous four sessions following a higher than expected CPI print from the month of August. The figure came in above Wall Street estimates as well as higher on a sequential basis from July. Overall, the Dow Jones lost 1,276 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped by 4.32%, and the NASDAQ tumbled by 5.16% during the session.

