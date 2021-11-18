Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Tesla, Facebook, Square, Microsoft and BAC Elliott wave analysis [Video]

NEWS | | By Peter Mathers

Tesla (TSLA) Amazon (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Alphabet (GOOGL) Facebook (FB) Metaverse (META) Microsoft (MSFT) & US Banks Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Day Trading Strategies.

US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis:
Amazon AMZN  Elliott Wave Wave v) of 1 of (5).
Alphabet GOOGL  Elliott Wave Wave  v) of 1 of (5).
Apple AAPL  Elliott Wave  v) of 1 of (5).
Microsoft MSFT  Elliott Wave (iii) of v) of 1 of (5).
Square SQ Elliott Wave (i) of v) of y of (4).
Facebook FB Metaverse  Elliott Wave of 3 of (5) Or y of (4).
Tesla TSLA  Elliott Wave  c) of 4 of (5).

Video Chapters:
00:00 Amazon Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
01:30 Alphabet Elliott Wave Technical  Analysis.
02:59 Apple Elliott Wave Technical  Analysis.
06:26 Square SQ Elliott Wave Technical  Analysis.
07:11 Facebook Metaverse (META) Elliott Wave Technical  Analysis.
09:50 Tesla Elliott Wave Technical  Analysis.
13:55 Microsoft Elliott Wave Technical  Analysis.
17:24 US Banks BAC.
36:24 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis.
 

As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.

Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.

The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pares weekly loss above 1.1300 as yields weigh on USD

EUR/USD pares weekly loss above 1.1300 as yields weigh on USD

EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1350, extending the bounce from 16-month lows. Inflation expectations weigh on the Treasury yields, in turn, on the dollar. ECB policymakers tame reflation fears. US data, speeches from Fed and ECB officials in focus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500 on Brexit, BOE rate hike concerns

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500 on Brexit, BOE rate hike concerns

GBP/USD eases from weekly top to 1.3485, stays within immediate 20-pip range during early Thursday. In doing so, the cable pair consolidates the biggest daily gain in over a week amid cautious sentiment on Brexit concerns and a sluggish Asian session.

GBP/USD News

Gold sits tight as traders mull inflation concerns

Gold sits tight as traders mull inflation concerns

Gold is holding on in bullish territory and is attempting to continue high following the dip at the start of the week. The price is flat in Asia around $1,868.00 and has stuck to a tight range between $1,870.94 and $1,866.33 so far.

Gold News

Chainlink finds likely support, LINK to resume rise to $50

Chainlink finds likely support, LINK to resume rise to $50

Chainlink price action faces increased profit-taking and broader market uncertainty. A drop below the bear flag has been halted at a strong support zone. A zone that must hold or Chainlink could face a swift descent to $20. Chainlink price is pitted against a powerful inflection point at the $29 level.

Read more

Central Banks can’t fix the most pressing problems leading to inflation

Central Banks can’t fix the most pressing problems leading to inflation

We get housing data today and tomorrow. At a guess, energy costs and speculation about the Fed nominations will lead the news. As noted above, there is chatter about the US and China getting together to release supplies from their respective strategic reserves. We say “when pigs fly.”

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures