Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Tesla, Facebook, Square, Microsoft and BAC Elliott wave analysis [Video]

Tesla (TSLA) Amazon (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Alphabet (GOOGL) Facebook (FB) Metaverse (META) Microsoft (MSFT) & US Banks Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Day Trading Strategies.
US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis:
Amazon AMZN Elliott Wave Wave v) of 1 of (5).
Alphabet GOOGL Elliott Wave Wave v) of 1 of (5).
Apple AAPL Elliott Wave v) of 1 of (5).
Microsoft MSFT Elliott Wave (iii) of v) of 1 of (5).
Square SQ Elliott Wave (i) of v) of y of (4).
Facebook FB Metaverse Elliott Wave of 3 of (5) Or y of (4).
Tesla TSLA Elliott Wave c) of 4 of (5).
Video Chapters:
00:00 Amazon Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
01:30 Alphabet Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
02:59 Apple Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
06:26 Square SQ Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
07:11 Facebook Metaverse (META) Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
09:50 Tesla Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
13:55 Microsoft Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
17:24 US Banks BAC.
36:24 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares weekly loss above 1.1300 as yields weigh on USD
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1350, extending the bounce from 16-month lows. Inflation expectations weigh on the Treasury yields, in turn, on the dollar. ECB policymakers tame reflation fears. US data, speeches from Fed and ECB officials in focus.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500 on Brexit, BOE rate hike concerns
GBP/USD eases from weekly top to 1.3485, stays within immediate 20-pip range during early Thursday. In doing so, the cable pair consolidates the biggest daily gain in over a week amid cautious sentiment on Brexit concerns and a sluggish Asian session.
Gold sits tight as traders mull inflation concerns
Gold is holding on in bullish territory and is attempting to continue high following the dip at the start of the week. The price is flat in Asia around $1,868.00 and has stuck to a tight range between $1,870.94 and $1,866.33 so far.
Chainlink finds likely support, LINK to resume rise to $50
Chainlink price action faces increased profit-taking and broader market uncertainty. A drop below the bear flag has been halted at a strong support zone. A zone that must hold or Chainlink could face a swift descent to $20. Chainlink price is pitted against a powerful inflection point at the $29 level.
Central Banks can’t fix the most pressing problems leading to inflation
We get housing data today and tomorrow. At a guess, energy costs and speculation about the Fed nominations will lead the news. As noted above, there is chatter about the US and China getting together to release supplies from their respective strategic reserves. We say “when pigs fly.”