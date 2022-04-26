- Google (GOOGL) to report earnings after the close along with Microsoft (MSFT).
- GOOGL stock is down 15% year to date, MSFT stock is down 16% for 2022.
- Huge weak for earnings with 170 companies from the S&P 500 reporting.
This week earnings moves into overdrive with as mentioned 170 of the S&P 500 companies up for earnings releases. but more importantly, this is mega tech week with some huge names set to give us direction for the coming months. The stock market has been nervous and range-bound for the past month as it got to terms with the Ukraine situation and soaring inflation. Yields have moved inexorably higher which has put added pressure on tech stocks.
GOOGL earnings preview: What to expect from GOOGL earnings?
Google or Alphabet (let's face it who calls it that!) is to report after the close. Revenue is expected to reach $67.8 billion for the quarter with earnings per share (EPS) due to reach $25.55. This compares with revenue in the previous quarter hitting $75.3 billion and EPS reaching $30.69. A conference call is scheduled for 2300 UK, 1800 NY time. Ad spending will be closely watched now that we are looking at inflationary pressures. However, the increase in travel should support search, maps, and other local ad revenue sources.
GOOGL stock forecast
Google remains in a bearish downtrend with a series of lower lows and highs. Right now the stock is near the 2022 low but despite yearly lows, we have a bullish divergence from both the MFI and RSI. So the risk-reward is skewed to the upside in our view. A strong set of earnings should see a greater reaction than a weak number.
Google (GOOGL) stock chart, daily
Microsoft (MSFT) earnings preview: What to expect from MSFT earnings?
Microsoft is also up after the close on Tuesday. Microsoft is expected to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 and revenue of $49.05 billion. These numbers would represent growth rates of 13% for EPS and 17% for revenue versus last year. Cloud revenues grew strongly for all cloud entities during the pandemic, notably Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. So this metric will likely dominate. Microsoft still dominates the cloud business with Amazon the number two in the sector.
Microsoft (MSFT) earnings preview
MSFT stock is down 17% year to date. Notably from the chart below MSFT stock is right on key support so this earnings release is more noteworthy from a technical perspective than previous. $270 is therefore huge support. Strong earnings should push MSFT up to $300 and above. The 200-day moving average at $305 will also provide some resistance.
Microsoft (MSFT) stock chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
