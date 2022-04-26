Google (GOOGL) to report earnings after the close along with Microsoft (MSFT).

GOOGL stock is down 15% year to date, MSFT stock is down 16% for 2022.

Huge weak for earnings with 170 companies from the S&P 500 reporting.

This week earnings moves into overdrive with as mentioned 170 of the S&P 500 companies up for earnings releases. but more importantly, this is mega tech week with some huge names set to give us direction for the coming months. The stock market has been nervous and range-bound for the past month as it got to terms with the Ukraine situation and soaring inflation. Yields have moved inexorably higher which has put added pressure on tech stocks.

GOOGL earnings preview: What to expect from GOOGL earnings?

Google or Alphabet (let's face it who calls it that!) is to report after the close. Revenue is expected to reach $67.8 billion for the quarter with earnings per share (EPS) due to reach $25.55. This compares with revenue in the previous quarter hitting $75.3 billion and EPS reaching $30.69. A conference call is scheduled for 2300 UK, 1800 NY time. Ad spending will be closely watched now that we are looking at inflationary pressures. However, the increase in travel should support search, maps, and other local ad revenue sources.

GOOGL stock forecast

Google remains in a bearish downtrend with a series of lower lows and highs. Right now the stock is near the 2022 low but despite yearly lows, we have a bullish divergence from both the MFI and RSI. So the risk-reward is skewed to the upside in our view. A strong set of earnings should see a greater reaction than a weak number.

Google (GOOGL) stock chart, daily

Microsoft (MSFT) earnings preview: What to expect from MSFT earnings?

Microsoft is also up after the close on Tuesday. Microsoft is expected to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 and revenue of $49.05 billion. These numbers would represent growth rates of 13% for EPS and 17% for revenue versus last year. Cloud revenues grew strongly for all cloud entities during the pandemic, notably Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. So this metric will likely dominate. Microsoft still dominates the cloud business with Amazon the number two in the sector.

Microsoft (MSFT) earnings preview

MSFT stock is down 17% year to date. Notably from the chart below MSFT stock is right on key support so this earnings release is more noteworthy from a technical perspective than previous. $270 is therefore huge support. Strong earnings should push MSFT up to $300 and above. The 200-day moving average at $305 will also provide some resistance.

Microsoft (MSFT) stock chart, daily