Airbus is a European multinational aerospace company. It manufactures and sells both civil and military aircraft worldwide. With the COVID pandemic seeming to slowly die out will strong demand once again return to support airline manufacturers? Airbus has some pretty strong seasonals that are worth checking out.

Over the last 15 years, Airbus shares have risen 11 times between February 14 and February 26. The maximum gain was over 17% and the largest loss was -13.68%. Are Airbus shares worth buying again this year?

Major trade risks: The main risk for this outlook is if there is a return to COVID restrictions or a broad stock sell-off on fears over aggressive rate hikes.

