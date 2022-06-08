- Advanced Micro Devices priced $1 billion in a debt offering this week.
- AMD stock is stuck between $102 and $109.
- EV maker Nio denies a partnership that AMD announced on Monday.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock is parrying some of its gains from last week but has clung onto its perch above the downtrend top line that had resisted its rallies for the past six months. AMD closed above the downtrend's top line last week and used it as support this week, but resistance at $109 seems stark at the moment. Shares have remained flat to down on Tuesday and in Wednesday's premarket.
Also read: Apple Stock Deep Dive: AAPL price target at $100 on falling 2023 revenues
AMD Stock News: Pricing $1 billion in debt and angering Nio
AMD has priced $1 billion worth of 10-year and 30-year senior unsecured notes. Half of the notes were priced at 3.924% and are due June 1, 2032, and the other half were priced at 4.393% and are due June 1, 2052. The debt sale is expected to be finalized on June 9 and will be used for "general corporate purposes." Vague!
Broker TD Ameritrade published its May Investor Movement Index reading on Monday. The index fell from April's reading of 6.33 to 5.86 in May, which means that retail traders reduced their stock purchases MoM. One bright spot in this treacherous market is that AMD was named as one of the primary stocks being bought on the broker's platform.
"In May though, uncertainty and cautious outlooks from reporting companies and analysts drove investors to the sidelines,” according to Shawn Cruz, head trading strategist at TD Ameritrade. "For the first time since December ‘21, TD Ameritrade clients were net sellers of equities in May.”
A strange drama unfolded this week with Chinese EV maker Nio. The semiconductor company posted a video acknowledging a new partnership with the carmaker. It said Nio was using its EPYC family of chips in its platform for developing artificial intellegence software. This must not have been run by Nio's people, as the carmarker appeared perturbed by this unwanted public relations announcement.
"This move by AMD is very unfortunate. After talking to it, AMD only removed the message from the official website, and the marketing campaign on Weibo still exists. AMD please remove this Weibo post," Ma Lin, senior director of corporate communications at NIO, told CnEVPost. It appears that Nio is not denying using the EPYC chips in their development platform. Rather they are denying any explicit partnership.
AMD Stock Forecast: $109 appears to want a fight
As you can see on the weekly chart below, the AMD share price broke through the descending resistance line last week that has been all-powerful since December 2021. This week it used the top line as support, which is typically a sign of a consolidation period before a further rally.
AMD stock is also trading above the 21-week moving average for the most part.
AMD weekly chart
The daily chart below shows that there is significant resistance that remains at $109 however. Thursday, Friday and then Monday all encountered resistance around $109.30. The good news is that the 9-day moving average continues to lead the 21-day moving average. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is also perking up and showing more strength for a rally.
AMD daily chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.0700
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having climbed toward 1.0750 earlier in the day with the dollar capitalizing on rising US T-bond yields. The data from the EU showed on Wednesday that the annualized GDP grew by 5.4% in the first quarter, compared to the market expectation of 5.1%.
USD/JPY climbs above 134.00 as US yields push higher
USD/JPY has extended its rally and advanced beyond 134.00 for the first time in two decades. Rising US Treasury yields highlight the BOJ-Fed policy divergence and continue to fuel the pair's upsurge mid-week.
Gold range play to extend around $1,850 ahead of US inflation
Gold Price is reversing a part of the previous recovery gains, in light of a notable US dollar demand alongside rebounding Treasury yields. The dollar capitalizes on the risk-off flows, courtesy of global recession fears, as central banks tighten monetary policy to fight inflation.
These indicators show Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price will quadruple
LUNA 2.0 price has been in a downtrend since May 30 and has finally reached the lower limit of its range, suggesting that a reversal is likely. This bullish outlook could fail if bears keep LUNA below the range low.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!