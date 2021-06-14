3 Malaysia stocks set to create all time high soon: WONG, QES, RCECAP [Video]

Despite the lackluster of the Malaysia stock market, these 3 stocks — WONG, QES, RCECAP just broke all time high recently and about to trend higher soon.
Find out how you can benefit from these 3 Malaysia stocks with simple pullback trading strategy. Watch the video below:
Timestamps
- 0:21 WONG (WONG ENGINERRING CORPORATION)
- 3:09 QES (QES GROUP BERHAD)
- 6:52 RCECAP (RCE CAPITAL BHD)
