Yearn.Finance Price Analysis: YFI/USD touches $38,000 after yet another breakout

- YFI price is currently around $36,000 after a slight rejection from $38,855.
- Bulls are riding the 12-EMA on the 4-hour chart and looking for yet another leg up.
Yearn.Finance has been one of the best-performing assets in the past week reaching $1 billion market capitalization after just weeks of trading. At this point, it’s remarkably difficult to predict the top of YFI as FOMO continues pushing the digital asset up.
YFI/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart is currently in a strong uptrend defending the 12-EMA and looking for another leg up with some resistance at $36,860 and the all-time high at $38,855. For support, bulls can use $30,000 and $29,689 as well as the last low of $26,900. Anything below this level would represent a downtrend and a clear shift in favor of the bears.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
