Yearn.Finance Price Analysis: YFI/USD touches $38,000 after yet another breakout

YFI price is currently around $36,000 after a slight rejection from $38,855.

Bulls are riding the 12-EMA on the 4-hour chart and looking for yet another leg up.

Yearn.Finance has been one of the best-performing assets in the past week reaching $1 billion market capitalization after just weeks of trading. At this point, it’s remarkably difficult to predict the top of YFI as FOMO continues pushing the digital asset up.

YFI/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart is currently in a strong uptrend defending the 12-EMA and looking for another leg up with some resistance at $36,860 and the all-time high at $38,855. For support, bulls can use $30,000 and $29,689 as well as the last low of $26,900. Anything below this level would represent a downtrend and a clear shift in favor of the bears.