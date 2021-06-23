Yearn Finance Price Prediction: YFI ready to pop toward $41,100

- Yearn Finance price has tested a firm low level of around $24,134 as a double bottom.
- To the upside, a break of the trendline around $35,000 could bring YFI back to $41,100.
- The $31,915 marker broke looks to be holding gains.
Yearn Finance price has had a good run back up from the lower levels and YFI looks ready for further upside potential.
Yearn Finance price ready for the break higher
On a daily chart, Yearn Finance price sees a very nice recovery from the bounce of $24,134. That level was important as previous support in the sell-off from last month.
To the upside, Yearn Finance price had a possible resistance level of around $31,915. YFI broke through that level to the downside earlier, tested it, and got rejected. Once again, the DeFi token has reclaimed that level, leading to a potential test of the trendline around $35,000.
Yearn Finance price has more momentum to go if we look at volume reaction. A lot of selling already happened, so the possibility occurred for buyers to take over. YFI buyers will stay in control and run up the price further towards the 23.6% Fibonacci level around $41,100.
That level is critical now as it already proved in the past its importance for Yearn Finance price action.
YFI/USD daily chart
Yearn Finance price bounce off the $24,134 base level attracted buyers to step in again. However, the trendline is something to be aware of. Once that trendline is broken to the upside, the road is clear for YFI to hit $41,100.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why SafeMoon price might rally 60% soon
SafeMoon price has experienced a massive sell-off since June 15 as it deviated below its previous range low established on May 23. However, this deviation is likely to revert to the mean, providing an excellent opportunity for an uptrend.
Ethereum targets $2,400 before facing next hurdles
Ethereum price made a lower low on June 22, plunging below the $1,732 mark recorded amid the May market crash. While ETH price action followed the leading cryptocurrency as it faced recent negative news headlines, including China’s ban on digital assets, the second-largest crypto is heading for a swift recovery.
Bitcoin price to rebound, but BTC has not reached a market bottom yet
BTC price dips below $30,000 for the first correction this month. Chinese regulations are panicking crypto investors with mining bans. Stock markets push higher, leading to the potential return of risk sentiment for continued BTC buys.
Dogecoin comeback might propel it up by 26%
Dogecoin price slid below the May 19 range low to create a new bottom as the entire cryptocurrency market underwent a sell-off. Although DOGE has rallied considerably since setting up the recent swing low, more gains seem to be on the horizon.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.