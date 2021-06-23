Yearn Finance Price Prediction: YFI ready to pop toward $41,100

Yearn Finance price has tested a firm low level of around $24,134 as a double bottom.

To the upside, a break of the trendline around $35,000 could bring YFI back to $41,100.

The $31,915 marker broke looks to be holding gains.

Yearn Finance price has had a good run back up from the lower levels and YFI looks ready for further upside potential.

Yearn Finance price ready for the break higher

On a daily chart, Yearn Finance price sees a very nice recovery from the bounce of $24,134. That level was important as previous support in the sell-off from last month.

To the upside, Yearn Finance price had a possible resistance level of around $31,915. YFI broke through that level to the downside earlier, tested it, and got rejected. Once again, the DeFi token has reclaimed that level, leading to a potential test of the trendline around $35,000.

Yearn Finance price has more momentum to go if we look at volume reaction. A lot of selling already happened, so the possibility occurred for buyers to take over. YFI buyers will stay in control and run up the price further towards the 23.6% Fibonacci level around $41,100.

That level is critical now as it already proved in the past its importance for Yearn Finance price action.

YFI/USD daily chart

Yearn Finance price bounce off the $24,134 base level attracted buyers to step in again. However, the trendline is something to be aware of. Once that trendline is broken to the upside, the road is clear for YFI to hit $41,100.