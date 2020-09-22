XRP/USD: Holding crtical support 0.2280$ expecting new bull run coming weeks

- Market talk about XRP regulation expecting the next year 2021 start ( Positive News)
- US congress mention XRP word for a Payment system ( Positive News)
XRPUSD manages to stabilize at critical support level 0.2280$, If BITCOIN Hold above 10,000$ we expecting next new bull Run coming weeks, XRP looking bullish towards Resistance 0.32$ if manage to break 0.32$ then next level 0.48$.
Alternative, If price break 0.2200$ then next support level 0.2000$ and 0.1860$
SUPPORT/RESISTANCE
✅S1= 0.2280
✅S2=0.2000
✴️R1=0.3200
✴️R2=0.4400
Any opinions, chats, messages, news, research, analyses, prices, or other information contained on this Website are provided as general market information for educational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute investment advice. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions Opinions, market data, recommendations or any other content is subject to change at any time without notice. ALL-MY-PIPS, will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. Always Trade and Invest at Your Own Risk.
