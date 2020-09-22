XRP/USD: Holding crtical support 0.2280$ expecting new bull run coming weeks

Market talk about XRP regulation expecting the next year 2021 start ( Positive News)

US congress mention XRP word for a Payment system ( Positive News)

XRPUSD manages to stabilize at critical support level 0.2280$, If BITCOIN Hold above 10,000$ we expecting next new bull Run coming weeks, XRP looking bullish towards Resistance 0.32$ if manage to break 0.32$ then next level 0.48$.

Alternative, If price break 0.2200$ then next support level 0.2000$ and 0.1860$

SUPPORT/RESISTANCE

✅S1= 0.2280

✅S2=0.2000

✴️R1=0.3200

✴️R2=0.4400