M.Ali Zah M.Ali Zah
All My Pips

XRP/USD: Holding crtical support 0.2280$ expecting new bull run coming weeks

Cryptos |

  • Market talk about XRP regulation expecting the next year 2021 start ( Positive News)
  • US congress mention XRP word for a Payment system ( Positive News)

XRPUSD manages to stabilize at critical support level 0.2280$, If BITCOIN Hold above 10,000$ we expecting next new bull Run coming weeks, XRP looking bullish towards Resistance 0.32$ if manage to break 0.32$ then next level 0.48$.

Alternative, If price break 0.2200$ then next support level 0.2000$ and 0.1860$

SUPPORT/RESISTANCE
✅S1= 0.2280
✅S2=0.2000
✴️R1=0.3200
✴️R2=0.4400

Any opinions, chats, messages, news, research, analyses, prices, or other information contained on this Website are provided as general market information for educational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute investment advice. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions Opinions, market data, recommendations or any other content is subject to change at any time without notice. ALL-MY-PIPS, will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. Always Trade and Invest at Your Own Risk.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin bears wake up in September, and here's why

Bitcoin bears wake up in September, and here's why

Sell in May and go away, they say on Wall Street where some stocks have seasonal fluctuations and tend to underperform from May till October. In the cryptocurrency market, ill fame goes to September, which is considered to be always red.

More Bitcoin News

Ethereum and Bitcoin poised for a short-term rebound before further losses

Ethereum and Bitcoin poised for a short-term rebound before further losses

The entire crypto market has been inversely correlated with the dollar Index and directly correlated with the stock market. Meaning that every time the U.S. dollar goes up significantly, there is a good chance that the crypto market plummets.

More Ethereum News

LINK could slip to $8 according to several indicators

LINK could slip to $8 according to several indicators

ChainLink is down by more than 56% of its peak at $20 on August 16. Although the pullback is notable, LINK is still up 470% since March 13 after the overall market crash. 

More Chainlink News

Yearn.finance Price Forecast: YFI flight to the moon was the beginning of a downfall

Yearn.finance Price Forecast: YFI flight to the moon was the beginning of a downfall

Yearn.finance has quickly become the topic of discussion in the DeFi sector and the entire crypto space. Barely a month after its launch, YFI rocketed to new all-time highs.

More Yearn.finance News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope

Bitcoin staged a healthy recovery this week. The pioneer digital currency price took off from the support area of $10,000 and touched the next psychological line of $11,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location