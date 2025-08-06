- XRP retests the 200-period EMA, offering bulls short-term relief ahead of a potential breakout above $3.00.
- Korea's BDACS expands partnership with Ripple to offer institutional clients custody support for XRP.
- Japan's SBI Holdings files for XRP and Bitcoin ETFs with the FSA to provide investors seamless access to digital assets.
Ripple (XRP) price holds above a critical support at around $2.95 on Tuesday, underpinned by risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. Low trading volume, stubborn resistance levels and weak support suggest that last week's sell-off to $2.72 could resume.
However, institutional adoption in Asia and regulatory developments in the United States (US) could help buoy the cross-border money remittance token, aiming for a trend reversal above the $3.00 support-turned-resistance and later extend the uptrend toward its record high of $3.66.
Korea's BDACS adds custody support for XRP
BDACS, a leading regulated digital asset custodian in Korea built for institutions, has announced custody support for XRP. The launch builds on an already existing partnership with Ripple but also underscores BDACS's commitment to providing institutional-grade services in the Korean market.
"With our recent integrations into Korea's top exchanges, including Upbit, Coinone and Korbit, clients can now deploy XRP across the largest trading venues in Korea in a regulatory compliant way," BDACS said via an X post.
SBI Holdings files for XRP, Bitcoin ETFs
One of Japan's financial giants, SBI Holdings, has filed for two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) targeting Bitcoin and XRP with the Pacific nation's Financial Services Agency (FSA). The proposed financial products include a "Crypto-Asset ETF" and a "Digital Gold Crypto ETF".
The Crypto-Asset ETF will mainly provide access to Bitcoin and XRP, with the Digital Gold Crypto ETF allocating over 50% of its assets to Gold and the rest to digital assets.
SBI Japan, a subsidiary of the company, has had a longstanding partnership with Ripple, including a stake in the blockchain startup. The partnership allows SBI Japan to tap into several flagship products, such as On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) and Ripple Payments, ensuring the transfer of value in key financial corridors.
If approved, the "Crypto-Asset ETF" will expand XRP's adoption in the Asian region, while also underscoring the FSA's gradual but steady shift toward ensuring wider cryptocurrency adoption and innovation. The FSA has historically taken a slow and cautious approach to regulating digital assets, emphasizing risk management and customer protection.
XRP shrugged off the institutional adoption news, hovering below resistance at $3.00 and support at $2.92.
Technical outlook: XRP eyes breakout above $3.00
XRP price holds above support provided by the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2.92. A recovery appears elusive despite the institutional adoption initiatives above.
Technical indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) underline the short-term bearish outlook on the 4-hour chart.
The RSI holds steady below the midline, suggesting that buying pressure is not strong enough to sustain the recovery. At the same time, a buy signal will be confirmed when the blue MACD line crosses and closes beneath the red signal.
XRP/USDT 4-hour chart
Still, the SuperTrend indicator, which recently offered a buy signal, shows that bulls have a chance to regain control of the trend and push for a breakout above $3.00. This trend-following tool serves as dynamic support or resistance. It utilises the Average True Range (ATR) to gauge volatility. As support, the SuperTrend line remains below the price of XRP, encouraging risk-on sentiment.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bonk price declines as suppressed funding rate and open interest weigh on sentiment
Bonk is facing increasing selling pressure, down over 1% on Wednesday to trade at around $0.00002405 at the time of writing. The Solana-based meme coin turned bearish after posting the largest monthly return this year of 79.6% in July.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, XRP shrug off Japan's SBI Holdings ETF filing, Ethereum holds steady
Bitcoin struggles to regain its footing on Wednesday, trading around $114,000. Japan's financial giant SBI Holdings files for Bitcoin and XRP ETFs with the FSA, underpinning institutional demand.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stuck below $114,000 as ETF outflows extend to four days
Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure on Wednesday, trading below $114,000 after a failed attempt to reclaim its $116,000 resistance, as institutional demand weakens further.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM downtrend likely to continue as bearish bets surge
Stellar depreciates by nearly 2% at press time on Wednesday as it continues to trade within a falling channel pattern on the 4-hour time frame. Investors anticipate a steeper correction as optimism in XLM derivatives wanes, with bearish bets rising and open interest declines.
Bitcoin: BTC 16-day consolidation ends — fakeout or real breakdown?
Bitcoin price closes below its lower consolidation limit at $116,000, ending a 16-day consolidation phase this week. BTC declined 3.4% so far this week, and the breakdown comes amid a steady macroeconomic backdrop, with the US Fed holding interest rates unchanged, signaling risk-off sentiment.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.