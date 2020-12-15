XRP slices through critical support barrier, $0.33 in sight

- XRP recovery failed to materialize as the price dropped below 4-hour 200 EMA.
- A break below the lower line of a symmetrical triangle will bring $0.33 into focus.
Ripple's XRP is losing ground rapidly. The third-largest coin lost over $6 billion of its value in the past 24 hours as the selling pressure has been building since the past weekend.
At the time of writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.48, down over 4% in the past 24 hours and 18% on a week-to-week basis. Ripple's average daily trading volume dropped to $8.6 billion, while its market cap retreated to $21 billion.
XRP recovery in danger
Bullish signals on XRP's short-term charts failed to materialize as the token continued moving down and the price slipped below the local support created by the 4-hour 200 EMA and came close to $0.48. This barrier coincides with the x-axis of the descending triangle.
Based on this technical formation, XRP could still rebound from the x-axis to the hypothenuse at $0.53. However, further recovery may be limited as this barrier is reinforced by 4-hour 50 EMA. Only a sustainable move above this area will invalidate the bearish scenario and bring the recovery back on track.
XRP, 4-hour chart
Meanwhile, if the price breaks below the triangle's x-axis at $0.48, the sell-off will continue towards the estimated target of $0.33 or lower. The next strong support comes at $0.32, as this area served as a significant resistance during the recovery attempt in August. Verifying it now as support would confirm the upside momentum is resumed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
