XRP price remains stable, volume drops

Ripple (XRP) price is stable and trades at $2.40 at the time of writing on Thursday, marking a change of 0.07% from $2.40 in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume dropped by 15.91% to hit $4,182,560,298.56. Declining volume amidst price stability signals the likelihood of trader repositioning or “wait and watch” behavior ahead of key market events.

XRP gained 0.27% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $144,224,203,378.07.

In the last 24 hours Hyperliquid, Mantle and Monero rank as top gainers, Zcash, Plasma, MYX Finance emerge as top losers.