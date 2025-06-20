Ripple (XRP) price is stable and trades at $2.16 at the time of writing on Friday, marking a change of 0.07% from $2.16 in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume dropped by 38.27% to hit $1,708,965,629.33. Declining volume amidst price stability signals the likelihood of trader repositioning or “wait and watch” behavior ahead of key market events.
XRP gained 1.72% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $127,200,140,704.13.
In the last 24 hours GateToken, Kaia and Story rank as top gainers, Fartcoin, Aerodrome Finance, SPX6900 emerge as top losers.
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Prediction: How tokenized treasuries could accelerate XRP to $10 by end-2025
The adoption of cryptocurrency-related financial products, including tokenized treasuries, is on overdrive globally, with the focus now shifting to robust networks such as Ripple's XRP Ledger (XRPL).
Sei rallies as Wyoming selects protocol for WYST stablecoin pilot
Sei extends gains above $0.21, decoupling the token from the broader crypto market amid low sentiment and macroeconomic uncertainty. The Wyoming Stable Token Commission selects Sei Network as a candidate blockchain for the WYST, the first fiat-backed stablecoin issued by a US state.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP nudge higher as geopolitical tensions take a backseat
Bitcoin bulls step up, pushing the price above $106,000, as Trump said he would delay his decision about launching strikes on Iran for up to two weeks. Ethereum rebounds from the 200-day EMA support at $2,477 amid steady interest in the derivatives market.
Solana eyes trend reversal as bearish momentum bottoms out above $140
Solana experiences a minor uptick of under 1% at press time on Friday, with multiple long shadow candles forming above $140 as bearish momentum fades off. The optimism surrounding Solana is on the rise, as evidenced by the SOL Open Interest reaching a weekly high.
Bitcoin: BTC could slump to $100K amid Trump-Musk tussle
Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled to a low of $101,095 on Friday amid volatility in the market. The effect of the tussle between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Tesla Chief Elon Musk negatively influenced the NASDAQ and Tesla's stock price on Thursday, although both are recovering on Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.