- XRP price has rebounded strongly from a low of $0.228 on November 3 to $0.259 on Friday.
- There is only one resistance level left at $0.261 before $0.30.
In the last XRP article from FXStreet, the possibility of XRP crossing above the 50-SMA at $0.244 on the daily chart, aiming for $0.257 as the initial price target, was on the table. As Bitcoin continues its journey towards $20,000, it seems that some altcoins are finally catching up. XRP has broken $0.257 and only faces one critical resistance level where the 100-SMA, at $0.26, is established on the daily chart.
XRP pointing to $0.30 after an extended downtrend
Prospects were looking dull for XRP after the breakdown of an ascending triangle pattern formed on the daily chart on October 28. Bears got a lot of continuation and pushed XRP price towards a low of $0.228 on November 3.
XRP/USD daily chart
However, thanks to the overall market strength, XRP has possibly managed to recover, cracking the 50-SMA at $0.244 and turning it into a support level. Furthermore, the trendline at $0.257 is also a support point now and there is only one critical resistance level at $0.26, the 100-SMA. Breaking above this moving average can quickly drive XRP price towards $0.30.
XRP/USD 12-hour chart
On the other hand, rejection from $0.26 would represent a shift in favor of the bears. On the 12-hour chart, the 200-SMA is also located at $0.26, which means this is a robust resistance level. The bearish price target in the short-term would be $0.246.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
