XRP price witnessed a dip below $0.600 during intra-day trading hours on Monday.

The decline in price was unexpected, given Bitcoin price crossed $42,000, and Ripple shares a rather positive correlation with the crypto.

One likely reason is the lack of interest displayed by institutions that continue to pick Solana over XRP.

XRP price is showing signs of taking back control from the bears. However, to the market’s surprise, the Ripple native token took a different direction than the rest of the altcoins despite Bitcoin price marking a major milestone on Monday. While a specific reason cannot be named, one of the biggest factors likely is the lack of institutional interest.

Ripple needs more from institutions

Ripple has been a community favorite token for years now, but its target, more importantly, is the institutions since they are considered to be the drivers of the next bull run. At the moment, XRP seems to be lacking on that front and is being surpassed by Solana by a significant mile.

According to the weekly inflows registered when it comes to exchange-traded investment products, XRP has noted inflows worth $0.5 million for the week ending December 1. Solana, on the other hand, marked $4.3 million worth of institutional money flowing into the Exchange Traded Product (ETP). The difference is not as significant, but when the yearly flows are compared, the gap becomes evident.

Institutional inflows

Ripple over the past 11 months marked $13 million worth of inflows, which is less than 10% of SOL’s total inflows since the beginning of 2023, standing tall at $143 million. While this has not made a direct impact on the token in the past, some influence of the same can be seen at the moment.

XRP price and investors’ hearts drop

XRP price made its investors witness a rather surprising turn of events on Monday as the altcoin fell by almost 6% during the intra-day trading hours. This resulted in the Ripple token losing the support of $0.600. The dip, however, did not result in major losses except for $4 million worth of long liquidations as the price recovered in the next half hour.

If such instances are repeated where Ripple fails to see institutional interest, XRP price will likely decline. However, in the short term, the altcoin is far from a fall. Instead, it is showing stronger signs of recovery. Trading at $0.622, the cryptocurrency is close to breaching the $0.644 resistance.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are both exhibiting positive signals at the moment, which would support a rally towards $0.644 and beyond.

XRP/USD 1-day chart

But if a breach fails, XRP price is also vulnerable to a fall to $0.600. In the short term, if this support line is lost, the bullish thesis would be invalidated, and the Ripple token will likely hit $0.551.