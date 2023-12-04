- XRP price witnessed a dip below $0.600 during intra-day trading hours on Monday.
- The decline in price was unexpected, given Bitcoin price crossed $42,000, and Ripple shares a rather positive correlation with the crypto.
- One likely reason is the lack of interest displayed by institutions that continue to pick Solana over XRP.
XRP price is showing signs of taking back control from the bears. However, to the market’s surprise, the Ripple native token took a different direction than the rest of the altcoins despite Bitcoin price marking a major milestone on Monday. While a specific reason cannot be named, one of the biggest factors likely is the lack of institutional interest.
Ripple needs more from institutions
Ripple has been a community favorite token for years now, but its target, more importantly, is the institutions since they are considered to be the drivers of the next bull run. At the moment, XRP seems to be lacking on that front and is being surpassed by Solana by a significant mile.
According to the weekly inflows registered when it comes to exchange-traded investment products, XRP has noted inflows worth $0.5 million for the week ending December 1. Solana, on the other hand, marked $4.3 million worth of institutional money flowing into the Exchange Traded Product (ETP). The difference is not as significant, but when the yearly flows are compared, the gap becomes evident.
Institutional inflows
Ripple over the past 11 months marked $13 million worth of inflows, which is less than 10% of SOL’s total inflows since the beginning of 2023, standing tall at $143 million. While this has not made a direct impact on the token in the past, some influence of the same can be seen at the moment.
XRP price and investors’ hearts drop
XRP price made its investors witness a rather surprising turn of events on Monday as the altcoin fell by almost 6% during the intra-day trading hours. This resulted in the Ripple token losing the support of $0.600. The dip, however, did not result in major losses except for $4 million worth of long liquidations as the price recovered in the next half hour.
If such instances are repeated where Ripple fails to see institutional interest, XRP price will likely decline. However, in the short term, the altcoin is far from a fall. Instead, it is showing stronger signs of recovery. Trading at $0.622, the cryptocurrency is close to breaching the $0.644 resistance.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are both exhibiting positive signals at the moment, which would support a rally towards $0.644 and beyond.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
But if a breach fails, XRP price is also vulnerable to a fall to $0.600. In the short term, if this support line is lost, the bullish thesis would be invalidated, and the Ripple token will likely hit $0.551.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
Is XRP a security?
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14:
For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security.
For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
How does the ruling affect Ripple in its legal battle against the SEC?
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token.
While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and will need to keep litigating over the around $729 million it received under written contracts.
What are the implications of the ruling for the overall crypto industry?
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at.
Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say.
Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales are likely to persist.
Is the SEC stance toward crypto assets likely to change after the ruling?
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation.
While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
Can the court ruling be overturned?
The court decision is a partial summary judgment. The ruling can be appealed once a final judgment is issued or if the judge allows it before then. The case is in a pretrial phase, in which both Ripple and the SEC still have the chance to settle.
