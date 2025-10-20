XRP price gains alongside increase in volume

Ripple (XRP) price climbs and trades at $2.47 at the time of writing on Monday, up from $2.35 and observing a 5.07% increase in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume increased by 64.64%, as nearly $4,124,267,137.88 in XRP was traded. Volume remains high, meaning strong interest from a large number of investors likely anticipating a gain in the token in the short term.

XRP gained 5.99% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $148,227,111,310.07.

In the last 24 hours, Synthetix, SPX6900 and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance emerge as top gainers, while MYX Finance, Nexo and AB are the top losers.