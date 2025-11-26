XRP price declines, alongside decrease in volume

Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $2.19 at the time of writing on Wednesday, correcting from $2.21 and marking a 0.82% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume dropped by 31.29% to hit $4,276,049,426.27. A decline in both price and volume signals an impending trend reversal in the token, likely a loss of interest from market participants amidst recent developments and macroeconomic factors.

XRP gained 1.58% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $132,253,852,722.51.

In the last 24 hours, Monad, SPX6900 and Story are the top gainers, MYX Finance, Kaspa, Zcash are the top losers.