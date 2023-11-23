Ripple holders accumulate XRP anticipating a settlement in the SEC lawsuit

- XRP price has suffered 6% weekly decline as SEC lawsuit drags on, market participants await possible settlement.
- Ripple’s large wallet holders shed their XRP, while retail traders scooped up the asset in the last three months.
- Ripple and SEC could settle the lawsuit in a closed door meeting scheduled for November 30.
XRP price observed 6% weekly losses as the altcoin suffered a correction. The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against payment giant, Ripple, dragged on. News of a closed doors meeting between the two parties on November 30 has fueled speculation of a settlement between the two parties.
XRP price is $0.6105 at the time of writing.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple could settle lawsuit with SEC, retail traders scoop up XRP tokens
The altcoin is likely to recover from the recent correction if the crossborder payment remittance firm, Ripple, settles with the US SEC.
- The altcoin is likely to recover from the recent correction if the crossborder payment remittance firm, Ripple, settles with the US SEC.
- News of a closed-door meeting between the two parties has fueled speculation of a possible settlement of the financial regulator’s lawsuit against Ripple.
- According to the SEC website, the subject of the closed meeting will be institution and settlement of injunctive actions, institution and settlement of administrative proceedings, resolution of litigation claims, and matters related to litigation, examinations and enforcement proceedings.
- Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton told his 306,600 followers that in the event of a settlement, the odds are 90-10 in favor of Ripple. Deaton argues that Ripple could end up paying $20 million or less, a 99.9% legal victory for the firm.
- Negotiations are likely to be complex and difficult as the pivotal point of contention is the $770 million fine imposed on Ripple by the US SEC.
- Ripple’s large wallet investors distributed their XRP holdings over the past three months, while retail traders accumulated, based on Santiment data.
- XRP holders with 100,000 to 1,000,000 and 1 million to 10 million tokens, shed their holdings and retail traders consistently added XRP to their portfolio.
XRP token distribution by whales
Technical analysis: XRP price eyes recovery
XRP price could recover from its recent pullback and target the 50% retracement of the decline from the July 13 top of $0.9371 to the Aug 17 low of $0.4235. XRP price could therefore rally towards $0.6809, marking 11.7% rally from the current price.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.5918, could invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
