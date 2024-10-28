XRP stabilized as former SEC lawyer criticizes approach to crypto regulation

- XRP trades at $0.5169 on Monday, with prices little moved compared with the previous day.
Ripple (XRP) holds steady above $0.5100 on Monday. The native token of the XRP Ledger noted no significant price change for the day.
Former SEC lawyer Ladan Stewart shared her thoughts on crypto regulation, the agency’s approach and her experience being on both the industry and the regulator’s side, according to a tweet by Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terret on X
- XRP has been range-bound this month, fluctuating between$0.6342 and $0.4860. At the time of writing, the altcoin is trading at $0.5136.
- The Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple and the agency’s approach to crypto regulation are some factors that influence the altcoin’s price on Monday.
- Attorney Ladan Stewart, a former SEC lawyer with experience in the crypto industry, commented on the regulator’s approach to crypto.
- Stewart noted that there are people on the crypto industrywho “really want to find a way to work with regulators, and they feel like that's just not possible, given you know who is at the helm of the SEC or generally the Biden administration.” “I think it's just unfortunate, and it gets in the way of any effort toward reaching some regulatory clarity or anything that allows us to work toward building this industry,” added Stewart. Richard Levin, an attorney from Nelson Mullins, was asked what the most impactful change in America for crypto could be. He responded: “I would push the SEC to actually comply with the Administrative Procedure Act,” according to Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett.
- The lawyer’s stance on crypto regulation comes at an interesting time for Ripple when the SEC appealed the final ruling in the lawsuit and the payment remittance firm filed its cross-appeal. Find more details about the cross-appeal here.
Technical analysis: XRP could decline 7%
XRP has been in a downward trend since its March 11 high of $0.7440. The altcoin could sweep liquidity at $0.4780, which represents the lower boundary of a Fair Value Gap (FVG) and the July 12 high. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator flashes red histogram bars under the neutral line, signaling a negative underlying momentum in the XRP price trend.
XRP/USDT daily chart
If XRP sees a daily candlestick above resistance at $0.5666, it could invalidate the bearish thesis for the altcoin.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
