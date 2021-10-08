XLM Price Prediction: Stellar looks to undo 21% gains

XLM price is on its way to undo the gains acquired between October 4 and October 7.

Stellar might retest $0.355 before retracing 10% to $0.318.

In a bearish case, the altcoin might extend its correction to $0.30.

XLM price witnessed a decent run-up starting on September 28. This uptrend paused between October 2 and October 6 before extending higher. Now, Stellar bulls are nowhere to be found, leading to a pullback that threatens to undo those very gains.

XLM price to free fall soon

XLM price rose 45% between September 29 and October 7, setting up a swing high at $0.370. Interestingly, Stellar managed to close below the 62% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.365, which triggered the downswing. As the run-up failed to sustain, a 5% correction emerged, pushing Stellar to where it currently stands.

XLM price will likely rise past the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.343 before continuing its downtrend to $0.318. In dire cases, investors can expect XLM price to extend this pullback to retest the $0.30 support level. This downswing would constitute a 14% loss from its current position.

XLM/USDT 4-hour chart

While this downswing is a bearish outlook, it applies to the short-term outlook. Therefore, investors can expect XLM price to bounce off the $0.318 or $0.30 barriers and restart the uptrend.

However, if Stellar manages to flip the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.343 and then produce a higher high above the October 7 swing high at $0.370, it will create a higher high, invalidating the bearish outlook.

Such a move could kick-start a new uptrend to $0.38 or a high time frame resistance level at $0.426.