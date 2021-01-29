XLM Price Analysis: Stellar massive 30% breakout was stopped abruptly, signaling weakness

- XLM price had a significant 30% breakout above a descending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart.
- The digital asset topped out at $0.38 before plummeting.
- It seems that the breakout wasn't as strong as the bulls hoped.
XLM price topped out at $0.411 on January 7 and has been under consolidation since then. After a significant breakout that started on January 28, the digital asset hit $0.383 but quickly dropped towards $0.291.
XLM price could be poised for a deeper fall
After a successful breakout above the resistance trendline at $0.29, XLM price jumped by 30% but saw a massive rejection at $0.383 and dropped to $0.291 within the next 12 hours. This massive dive shows that the breakout, although meeting its target, couldn’t hold at that level.
XLM/USD 12-hour chart
The previous resistance trendline at $0.29 which now coincides with the 50-SMA is a support level. Failure to hold this point will drive XLM price down to $0.235.
XLM sell signals
Additionally, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal on the 4-hour chart which had a lot of continuation and it’s about to exhibit the same call on the 6-hour chart, adding even more credence to the bearish outlook.
However, despite the significant crash in the past 24 hours, if the bulls can defend $0.29, the price target remains at $0.38 in the long-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
