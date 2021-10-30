- XLM price faces another rejection against the $0.41 value area.
- Despite multiple bullish attempts to break out above $0.41, sellers slap XLM lower.
- Hidden bullish development on the Point and Figure chart may destroy short sellers.
XLM price has been a frustrating instrument for any long-term investor or short-term speculator. It’s hard to believe and even harder to remember, but XLM has not made a new all-time high since 2018! Psychologically, bulls have been trolled throughout October – but the joke may soon be on the bears.
XLM price action may play a trick on the bears this Halloween, bringing treats for the bulls
XLM price may trick any bears that believe XLM is ready for another bearish breakdown lower. While the candlestick chart and Ichimoku system show continued rejection higher, the $0.01/3-box Reversal Point and Figure chart shows a sort of hidden bullish setup that isn’t seen on a candlestick chart.
The red diagonal line on the Point and Figure chart below is the previous bear market trendline. Quick note: In Point and Figure charts and analysis, an instrument is always in a bull market or bear market. That bear market trendline was broken when the most recent X-column broke above it at $0.41. However, bears then took over and pushed XLM lower to create a double bottom and then a sell entry one box below at $0.32 – but that’s where XLM price stopped.
XLM/USD $0.01/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
Because XLM price broke the bear trend angle, the market has converted into a bull market. The hypothetical long trade setup is a buy stop at the 3-box reversal ($0.36 at the time of publishing) with a 4-box stop loss and an optional 3-box trailing stop. The projected profit target from that entry is $0.55.
The current long setup can only be invalidated if a new low below $0.20 develops in the current O-column.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
