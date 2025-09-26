Worldcoin integrates Chainlink CCIP as WLD eyes rebound, LINK faces supply pressure

- Worldcoin’s WLD token unlocks cross-chain functionality with Chainlink’s CCIP.
- Chainlink expands its LINK reserve to 371,019 tokens with a purchase of 47,903.09 tokens on Thursday.
- WLD prepares to rebound while LINK struggles to absorb incoming supply pressure.
Worldcoin (WLD) announced the adoption of Chainlink’s (LINK) Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to enable cross-chain transfers, while WLD's technical outlook suggests a potential rebound with a wedge pattern breakout.
Meanwhile, Chainlink bought back LINK tokens on Thursday to further expand its token reserve. Despite this, LINK struggles to regain traders’ interest and risks further decline.
Worldcoin eyes wedge breakout amid Chainlink’s CCIP adoption
World Chain, a layer-2 network for the World Network, adopted Chainlink’s CCIP on Thursday to expand WLD token transfers to the Ethereum (ETH) network. This interoperability feature will allow its 35 million users to perform cross-chain transfers.
Adding more functionality, World also adopted Chainlink’s data streams to power its Decentralized Finance (DeFi) markets with a low-latency price feed.
Worldcoin edges lower by 1% at press time on Friday, extending the 6.72% drop from the previous day as the broader cryptocurrency market remains under pressure. Still, on the 4-hour chart, WLD forms a falling wedge pattern, which typically results in a bullish rebound.
If Worldcoin marks a decisive close above the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.314, it would confirm the wedge breakout. The breakout rally could encounter resistance at the $1.526 high from Sunday, followed by the $1.711 level last tested on September 14.
The momentum indicators on the same chart suggest stagnation in selling pressure, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 35 remains flat above the oversold zone. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows a sideways shift in the average lines, displaying an indecisive trend in motion.
WLD/USDT 4-hour price chart.
Looking down, a potential close below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.209, which is drawn from the $0.832 on September 2 to the $2.221 on September 9, would mark the wedge pattern fallout. The breakout rally could potentially test the $1.000 psychological milestone.
Chainlink risks further losses, ignoring the token buyback
Chainlink reserve purchased an additional 47,903.09 LINK tokens on Thursday, expanding its holdings to 371,019 LINK. Despite the buyback, LINK price registered a 6.76% drop.
At the time of writing, LINK appreciates over 1% on Friday, attempting to reclaim the 100-day EMA at $20.48. Still, CoinGlass data shows a decline in LINK Open Interest (OI) of nearly 2% in the last 24 hours, standing at $1.22 billion. This decline in capital allocated to LINK derivatives suggests that traders are shifting to the sidelines as risk-off sentiment brews.
Chainlink derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass
If the declining trend persists, LINK could test the 200-day EMA at $18.70.
The momentum indicators on the same chart display a surge in selling pressure as the RSI at 36 approaches the oversold zone. Additionally, the MACD and its signal line extend the downward trend, indicating a rise in bearish momentum.
LINK/USDT daily price chart.
On the upside, if Chainlink resurfaces above the 100-day EMA with a daily close, it could retest the 50-day EMA at $22.20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, and XRP stabilize after massive correction
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) continue to struggle under bearish pressure as the week wraps up, having corrected by nearly 5%, 12%, and 8%, respectively.
Story, Aster, Flare, and Avalanche lead crypto market losses as liquidations top $1 billion
Story (IP), Aster (ASTER), Flare (FLR), and Avalanche (AVAX) are leading losses over the last 24 hours as the broader cryptocurrency market faces a sell-off.
EU banks join hands to launch MiCA-compliant Euro stablecoin
Nine European Union (EU) banks are collaborating to launch a fully compliant euro-backed stablecoin, aiming to rival US-dollar-denominated crypto assets in the region.
Centrifuge launches tokenized S&P 500 index SPXA on Base
Centrifuge has rolled out a tokenized version of the S&P 500 index, the Janus Henderson Anemoy S&P 500 Fund (SPXA), on the Base blockchain.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies above $116,000 as FOMC dovish stance boosts risk-on sentiment
Bitcoin shows strength, continuing its three consecutive weeks of recovery and holding steady above $116,000 on Friday. The recovery extends following the dovish Federal Reserve stance.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.