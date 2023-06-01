Share:

The Winklevoss-owned crypto exchange Gemini has announced that it has begun the process of acquiring a crypto service license for customers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a May 31 blog post, Gemini cited increased enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies among citizens and positive conversations with regulators of the UAE as the reason for pursuing the license.

Additionally, Gemini co-CEOs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss told Zaywa that the move was spurred on after experiencing “hostility and a lack of clarity” on crypto regulation in the United States.

"We've been super encouraged with our conversations here with the regulators,” Gemini CEO Tyler Winklevoss told Abu Dhabi-based news outlet The National.

There's an effort to make the UAE a home and a hub for crypto and, most importantly, to enact thoughtful regulation that connects, that protects both consumers, but also a company’s ability to innovate.

At the time of publication, the Winklevoss twins have not yet decided where to base operations for the exchange in the country, hinting that the new Gemini headquarters could be established in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

According to data from Gemini’s Global State of Crypto Report, more than 35% of those surveyed in the UAE had purchased crypto, compared to only 20% of those in the United States.

Nearly 32% of non-owners in the UAE said they are likely to purchase crypto in the next year. Additionally, 33% of crypto holders in the UAE plan use it to make in-person purchases at brick-and-mortar retailers, compared to just 19% of crypto owners globally.

Cointelegraph reached out to Gemini for additional comment and was referred to the exchange's blog post.