Will Litecoin bears stay in charge?

LTC/USD traded lower on Monday and during the Asian and European sessions Tuesday, breaking below the 165.00 support barrier. The crypto has been trading below a downside resistance line since May 20th, while in the bigger picture, it continues to hover below the prior upside support line drawn from the low of December 11th. In our view, this paints a negative picture.
We believe that the bears may get encouraged to push the battle towards the 131.00 zones soon, which is defined as a support by the low of May 19th, the break of which could target the 117.50 barriers, marked by the low of January 27th. If they are not willing to stop there either, then we may see a test near the psychological round figure of 100.00, which provided support between December 21st and 24th.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI hit support near 30 and turned up, while the MACD remains below both its zero and trigger lines. Both indicators detect negative speed, which supports the case for further declines, but the fact that the RSI turned up from near 30 suggests that a small corrective bounce may be in the works before the next negative leg, perhaps for another test near the short-term downside line taken from the high of May 20th.
In order to start examining a larger correction to the upside, we would like to see a break above the peak of June 3rd, at around 197.60. This will also take Litecoin above the pre-mentioned short-term downside line, and may initially pave the way towards the 225.00 area, marked by the high of May 20th. Another break, above 225.00, could see scope for extensions towards the 259.50 barriers, marked by the inside swing low of May 17th, or the prior upside support line taken from the low of December 11th.
JFDBANK.com - One-stop Multi-asset Experience for Trading and Investment Services
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
75.05% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Cardano price could tank to $0.50 in the coming days
Cardano price has been a top performer that was leading the bull run. IOHK developers pushed out several major upgrades to the blockchain, which has improved its utility drastically.
Dogecoin price consolidation could result in a downswing to $0.23
Dogecoin price has slumped lower in the past few days, reaching $0.31. Although DOGE is still up by over 55% from its low amid the market crash recorded on May 19, the meme coin has failed to find strength.
Stellar recovery thwarted as threat of deep correction looms
XLM price entered a deep sell-off as it sliced through a crucial support level. While it appears to have found support on the recent swing low, things could get ugly fast if the sellers continue to dump their holdings.
MicroStrategy to fund next Bitcoin purchase by selling $400 million in corporate bonds
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy announced that it is borrowing $400 million to buy more Bitcoin. The company intends to offer senior secured notes to raise funds to purchase additional BTC.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.