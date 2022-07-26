- LUNA price has dropped 23% since July 20, indicating more losses around the corner.
- Investors can expect at least another 12% drop over this week as bears take control.
- A daily candlestick close below $1.46 without a quick recovery will invalidate the chances of recovery.
LUNA price shows that it is out to repeat the fractal that was spotted nearly two weeks ago. If such a development does occur, investors should be aware that more corrections are on the horizon.
LUNA price needs to exhaust downside liquidity
LUNA price produced a fractal that had two parts to it; the first step consisted of a liquidity run below a previously formed swing low, and the second step was a rally.
The June 8 swing low at $1.94 was swept as LUNA price dropped below it on June 18 to collect the liquidity. This development was followed by a surge in bullish momentum that pushed the altcoin up by 73% in the next week or so.
This upswing was exhausted after the altcoin created a double top.
The second time this setup was repeated was on July 13, when LUNA price wicked below the June 18 swing low at $1.60. After this liquidity run, the altcoin triggered another run-up that pushed Terra by 50%.
Interestingly, this rally also faced exhaustion after producing a double top at $2.20.
Since creating a local top, LUNA price has dropped 25% to where it currently trades - $1.64. If the fractal is still in play, Terra is likely to drop at least 12% before sweeping the July 13 swing low at $1.46. This development, according to the fractal, should trigger a bullish move.
In such a case, market participants can expect a 32% move to $1.94.
LUNA/USDT 4-hour chart
While things are looking bearish in the short-term, LUNA price is positioning itself for a bullish move. If the sweep of the July 13 swing low at $1.46 fails to see a quick recovery, it will invalidate the fractal.
In such a case, LUNA price could collapse to the $1 psychological level before attempting another recovery rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
SEC Probing Coinbase for Allegedly Listing Securities: Report
The investigation predates last week’s insider trading lawsuit, according to the report. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly probing crypto exchange Coinbase, a publicly-traded company it oversees, on suspicion it allowed U.S. persons to trade unregistered securities.
What will happen to Shiba Inu price and holders after SHIB bears tear through this level?
Shiba Inu price has undone the $0.0000106 to $0.0000111 demand zone, suggesting a bearish outlook. This development invalidates the bullish outlook and indicates a further descent is likely. A daily candlestick close above $0.0000121 will invalidate the bearish outlook.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: A plummet in process
Ethereum Classic price witnessed a 100% rally in one week. ETC price shows prevalent volume within the current consolidation and bearish divergence on RSI. Invalidation of the downtrend scenario is a breach above $28.19.
Why being an early buyer of the Solana price is unnecessary pt.2
Solana price tests the final level of support as price hovers above a 21-day simple moving average. According to a fractal forecast, SOL price has a double macro scenario. Invalidation of the neutral thesis is a breach above $42.
Bitcoin: Assessing the chances of BTC visiting $30,000
Bitcoin price has noticed a large shift in sentiment from being overly bearish to optimistic. Although greed is still out of the equation, things could soon reach these levels, especially if the trend continues as it has over the last ten days.