Why Dogecoin and meme coins are crashing even after SEC guidance on memes

- Dogecoin price trades down by 6% on Friday, and Solana meme coins wipe 9% from market capitalization, following SEC guidance.
- SEC says meme coins are generally not securities under federal law but fails to catalyze recovery in the category.
- Bitcoin recovers slightly after a drop below $80,000 ushers market-wide correction, causing extreme fear in traders.
Dogecoin (DOGE) and meme coin prices struggle amidst a crypto market-wide correction on Friday. Two key market movers for the sell-off are Bitcoin’s drop below the $80,000 support and the US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) guidance on meme coins, published on Thursday.
Dogecoin and meme coins face price crash
Dogecoin and meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepe (PEPE), and Official Trump (TRUMP) are hit by a price correction in response to the crypto market crash. Data from CoinGecko shows a nearly 4% decline in the market capitalization of Solana-based meme coins, down to $8.7 billion at the time of writing.
DOGE/USDT daily price chart
The two main drivers of the price crash in meme coins could be Bitcoin’s decline below the $80,000 level early on Friday and the recent Bybit hack, amounting to $1.4 billion.
The US financial regulator issued guidance on meme coins, where the Division of Corporate Finance explained that transactions involving meme coins “do not involve the offer and sale of securities under the federal securities laws.”
Despite the SEC’s guidance, meme coins are struggling to recover. The effects of the market-wide crypto correction are felt in the sentiment among traders.
The Crypto Fear & Greed Index reads 16 on a scale of 0 to 100, indicating “Extreme Fear,” for the first time in three years. This signals a heightened risk-off sentiment among crypto traders.
Fear & Greed Index | Source: Alternative.me
In their February 10 report, "Has $TRUMP Killed the Crypto Pump?" 10x Research analysts mentioned that crypto market dynamics have shifted following the launch of the Trump Coin. Analysts highlighted that the market will likely remain in a state of consolidation with continued downside pressure in the near term.
10x Research identified the coinciding launches of TRUMP and the peak of Pump.fun and Solana, marking it as a turning point in the speculative momentum in meme coins.
In their report, analysts say:
“The issue isn’t just price declines—it’s the realization that insiders could accumulate large amounts early, leverage major crypto exchanges for liquidity, and then sell to retail investors at over $60 per token, only for it to trade below $16. This growing awareness may be discouraging further speculative frenzy.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bloodbath continues, near 30% down from its ATH
Bitcoin price extends its decline and trades below $80,000 at the time of writing on Friday, falling over 15% so far this week. This price correction wiped $660 billion of market capitalization from the overall crypto market and saw $3.68 billion in total liquidations this week.
Cardano poised for double-digit drop amid market weakness
Cardano price is extending its decline by nearly 7%, trading around $0.60 on Friday after falling 23% this week. Santiment data support this decline as ADA daily active addresses are falling, and the technical outlook indicates a continued correction, with ADA potentially facing an additional double-digit decline.
XRP short-term holders dominate sell-off as whales buy the dip
XRP short-term holders dominated the selling activity during the recent market crash. XRP whales have been accumulating more tokens during the crash, adding over $1 billion worth of tokens. XRP could bounce off the lower boundary of a descending channel if it fails to hold the $1.96 support level.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP continue to sell off
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues declining on Friday after falling more than 15% this week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps and declined by nearly 24% and 21%, respectively.
Bitcoin: BTC bloodbath continues, near 30% down from its ATH
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends its decline and trades below $80,000 at the time of writing on Friday, falling over 15% so far this week. This price correction wiped $660 billion of market capitalization from the overall crypto market and saw $3.68 billion in total liquidations this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.