- LINK whales are busy accumulating, oblivious to the 2022 bear market.
- Chainlink price is back on the drawing board, with support at $6.20 expected to hold.
- A month-long falling channel on the four-hour chart could limit whales' effort toward a bullish turnaround.
Chainlink price downtrend will likely grind to a halt in the short term and reverse direction, reaching out for a sustainable northbound move if investor activity, especially among whales, upholds a seven-month uptrend.
The live price feed oracle token trades at $6.53 at the time of writing, representing a 23.64% decline from its September peak at around $8.55. A bullish trend reversal is anticipated any time from now. However, investors should not panic if LINK stretches the down leg to $6.20 (robust support) before bouncing to the upside.
Chainlink whales are buying their way through the bear market
Over the past year, addresses holding between 10,000 to 1 million LINK tokens have accumulated an additional 4.73% of the network's existing supply. This translates to 47.31 million LINK worth $307.52 million at the market rate.
Chainlink Supply Distribution
The MVRV (Market Value Realized Value), an on-chain metric from Santiment, shows that investors are unlikely to lose hope for a substantial rebound. This on-chain index highlights the profit or loss of LINK holders. It follows the price at which each token last moved compared to its current market value.
A negative MVRV reading, like in the case of Chainlink, implies that the token is undervalued. Since the price tends to correct to the fair market value, a trend correction could be bolstered by the pressure from the whales as they fill their bags.
Chainlink MVRV ratio
Chainlink price closes in on a robust support
The falling parallel channel's lower boundary supports LINK price at $6.44. Over the last four weeks, the price bounced off this level twice, making it a viable support area. A new bullish move will surface if this level is defended at all costs to guide Chainlink price to the pattern's upper boundary. Bulls could stage a coup here for a breakout to $8.00, a move to $8.50 in the cards.
LINK/USD eight-hour chart
On the other hand, the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator recently presented traders with a sell signal. The odds inclined on the bearish side as the 12-day EMA (Exponential Moving Average), blue, crossed below the 26-day EMA, red.
Therefore, long orders are not recommended yet – not until LINK exhausts the downtrend and affirms support. Stubbornly bearish investors could keep shorting Chainlink price but consider support at $6.20, a potential take-profit level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Large Ethereum whales gobble 3.5 million ETH, holdings hit new all-time high
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network have scooped up large quantities of the altcoin. Over the past month, whales holding one million or more ETH collectively accumulated 3.5 million more Ethereum.
Luna Classic Price Prediction: LUNC approaches target one in its journey to shed 50%
Luna Classic price action since September set up a bearish pattern that resulted in a massive sell-off. This move is already close to achieving its target, but the nosedive for LUNC will likely continue.
Pressure in stocks and gold weighs on Bitcoin
Bitcoin is trading near $19K on Friday morning, losing 0.5% overnight. It hovered between $18.9K and $19.3K on Thursday, remaining pinned closer to the lower end of its trading range due to pressure in the US equity market and gold at the close of trading in New York.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA and the self-fulfilling $0.25 price level
Cardano price shows potential for a continuous free-fall. The technicals suggest a powerful move underway. The bulls may want to remain sidelined until market conditions turn favorable. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.37.
Bitcoin: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.