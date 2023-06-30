The introduction of a spot-based Bitcoin (BTC $30,964) exchange-traded fund (ETF) would make the asset more accessible to individual investors and mutual funds. What's more, unlike a futures-based Bitcoin ETF, a spot-based ETF involves actually buying BTC.
So will the approval of the first Bitcoin ETF be a bullish event? Not necessarily.
GBTC 'discount' remains in the double digits
Over the years, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rejected every Bitcoin ETF applicant, and the latest denial was issued to VanEck Bitcoin Trust on March 10, 2023.
The SEC concluded that the offer did not have a "comprehensive surveillance-sharing agreement with a regulated market of significant size related to spot Bitcoin." Regulators are hesitant to release what many believe would be a more equitable and transparent Bitcoin product.
Investors now question whether the latest bids from ARK Investment and BlackRock to launch their spot Bitcoin ETFs might be the solution to Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), an investment vehicle with shares traded on the stock exchange.
Interestingly, the GBTC "premium" jumped to its best levels in months after BlackRock announced its ETF filing.
Grayscale GBTC premium/discount to net assets. Source: CoinGlass
But while the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF might seem bullish at first, its consequences for BTC price can be negative, at least in the short term.
What's an ETF?
First, an ETF is a form of security that holds diverse underlying investments, such as commodities, stocks and bonds. The ETF may resemble a mutual fund because its issuer pools and manages the given assets.
The most well-known example of this instrument is SPY, the ETF that tracks the S&P 500 index. State Street is in charge of managing the mutual fund's $436 billion worth of assets.
Buying an ETF grants the investor direct ownership of the fund's contents, resulting in different tax consequences than holding futures contracts or leveraged positions. While Bitcoin spot ETFs continue to be rejected, identical products have been available for decades for bonds, global currencies, gold, Chinese equities, real estate, and oil.
30% GBTC discount is likely justified
The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), an investment fund with $18.4 billion of assets under management, is currently trading at a -30% discount versus its Bitcoin holdings. This gap between their 626,778 Bitcoins at market value and the GBTC shares trading on regular stock exchanges reached as low as -49% in December 2022.
Consequently, this discount is likely justified as the instrument lacks the tools to allow arbitrage. Grayscale's GBTC is the undisputed leader in the cryptocurrency market, despite being classified as a closed-end fund, which means that the number of available shares is limited.
Shares of GBTC are not freely created, nor do they have a redemption plan. Due to this inefficiency, there are large price differences when compared to the fund's actual Bitcoin holdings. In contrast, an ETF gives the market maker the ability to issue and redeem shares, ensuring that the premium or discount is typically small.
GBTC charges a set 2% annual administrative fee; therefore, the discount may be acceptable given that the SEC continues to reject appeals and requests from all fund managers.
On the other hand, ETFs typically trade at par with net assets, as opposed to GBTC. For example, the Purpose Bitcoin ETF (BTCC.U) held a $5.63 net asset value per share on June 27, and the shares closed at $5.65 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Similarly, the U.S. derivatives ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO)'s underlying price was $16.89 on June 28, while its shares traded at $16.89.
Spot Bitcoin ETF approval might initially pressure BTC
Essentially, an investment trust product is considerably less desirable than an ETF, and Grayscale has done little to mitigate the impact on GBTC investors thus far. However, market sentiment improved modestly after the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, filed to launch a Bitcoin spot price ETF.
The share price discount versus its contents will eventually trend to zero as redemptions and arbitrage opportunities arise if the SEC grants the asset manager Grayscale permission to convert its GBTC Trust to a bonafideBitcoin ETF.
In this scenario, odds are that a considerable amount of BTC could enter the market as investors will finally be able to exit their position at par.
The only question is: how much of that $18 billion will flow into other Bitcoin-related instruments or get sold on exchanges?
In any case, there's a good chance that a spot Bitcoin ETF approval will produce significant sell-pressure from Grayscale's GBTC conversion as BTC that's been locked for 3-8 years reenters the market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin sustains above $30,000 even as Biden calls to eliminate crypto tax loopholes
US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that loopholes in crypto taxation will be eliminated for traders and hedge fund managers, adding to previous comments from his administration that point to new taxation rules against crypto wash trading.
OP eyes 22% recovery gains
Optimism (OP) price is relatively ahead of other altcoins in terms of recovery and could lead the rest of the pack. The bullish outlook can be seen across different momentum indicators.
Ethereum price looks primed for a breakout
ETH price looks extremely promising, not just from a technical point of view, but the indicators are also suggesting a bullish outlook that could trigger a minimum rally of 21% to $2,439.
Coinbase slams SEC in new filing, argues regulator has no jurisdiction over cryptocurrencies on the exchange
Crypto exchange Coinbase has slammed the Security & Exchange Commission’s allegations against it, stating that the US regulator has no jurisdiction over assets being traded on the platform.
Bitcoin: Will BTC take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. With rising Bitcoin dominance, altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.