- Shiba Inu price hovers just above a breached triangle consolidation.
- A liquidation into the $0.0000970 remains on the table for the SHIB price.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis which would provoke a bullish entry is a breach above $0.00001320.
Shiba Inu price is in a make or break situation. These are the factors to keep in mind.
Shiba Inu price triumph vs trap
Analysts are watching the Shiba Inu price closely this weekend. If The triangular consolidation is accurate, a 30% bull rally will commence for the notorious dog coin. On the contrary, deceiving triangle patterns are often smart money traps to reduce traders' opportunity costs. In some cases, they can cause massive liquidations.
Shiba Inu price currently trades at $0.00001197. The fact that the SHIB price has not yet rallied impulsively on smaller time frames from the triangle breakout is the first anomaly to provoke concern. Additionally, according to the Relative Strength Index, the self-proclaimed DOGE killer is far from bullish on larger time frames.
SHIB/USDT 3-Day Chart
Thus traders who may have already bought the Shiba Inu false breakout into the high at $0.00001320 will enjoy exceptional returns for their early bullish entry or could endure more congestion and potentially sell-offs over the weekend. Bearish targets are $0.00000976 and possibly $0.00000750 for up to a 35% decline from Shiba Inu's current market value.
Invalidation of the bearish outlook to provoke the next bull run is a breach above $0.00001320. If the invalidation level is tagged, bears should immediately release their shorts and join the bulls as a rally towards $0.00001580 will be the first target. Extended targets are in the $0.00001750 zone for up to a 50% increase from the current Shiba Inu price.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Shiba Inu, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
