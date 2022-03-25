Bulls have totally returned to dominance as all of the top 10 coins are now trading in the green zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
After a slight decline, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 2.30% over the last day.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has touched the $43,000 mark; however, it failed to fix above it from the first attempt. Thus, the buying trading volume has decreased, which means that bulls need more energy for a breakout. All in all, if the rate fixes close to the resistance level at $45,854 on the daily chart, there is a chance to see a further upward move to the zone around $50,000-$52,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $42,971 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest gainer from our list today as the rate of the main altcoin has risen by 3.25%.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as the price has approached the resistance level at $3,300.
If bulls manage to break it, one may expect mid-term growth as the altcoin has accumulated enough energy for a prolonged move.
Ethereum is trading at $3,052 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP has grown the least today with growth of only 1.58% over the past 24 hours.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the growth, XRP remains weak, as it cannot fix above the $0.85 mark. The volatility has declined, which means that traders are still accumulating power for a further move. However, if the growth continues, there is potential to see the test of the resistance level at $0.9150 soon.
XRP is trading at $0.8337 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
