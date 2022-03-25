Bulls have totally returned to dominance as all of the top 10 coins are now trading in the green zone.

BTC/USD

After a slight decline, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 2.30% over the last day.

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has touched the $43,000 mark; however, it failed to fix above it from the first attempt. Thus, the buying trading volume has decreased, which means that bulls need more energy for a breakout. All in all, if the rate fixes close to the resistance level at $45,854 on the daily chart, there is a chance to see a further upward move to the zone around $50,000-$52,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $42,971 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest gainer from our list today as the rate of the main altcoin has risen by 3.25%.

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as the price has approached the resistance level at $3,300.

If bulls manage to break it, one may expect mid-term growth as the altcoin has accumulated enough energy for a prolonged move.

Ethereum is trading at $3,052 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has grown the least today with growth of only 1.58% over the past 24 hours.

Despite the growth, XRP remains weak, as it cannot fix above the $0.85 mark. The volatility has declined, which means that traders are still accumulating power for a further move. However, if the growth continues, there is potential to see the test of the resistance level at $0.9150 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.8337 at press time.