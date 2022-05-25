After sharp growth, most of the coins have entered the correction phase.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) keeps facing trouble, going down by 4% over the last 24 hours.

BTCUSD

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the fall, Bitcoin (BTC) is located in the middle of the channel with neither bullish nor bearish signals. However, the $30,000 mark remains important in terms of a further possible rise. If buyers can return to this area and fix above it, the growth may continue to $31,000 by the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $28,977 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest loser from the list today with a drop of 6.53%.

ETH

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is showing worse price performance than Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate keeps going down after a failed attempt to fix above $2,000. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a sharp decline below $1,900 within the next few days.

Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $1,935 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is following Ehtereum (ETH) with a decline of 6.34%.

XRPUSD

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP has lost the $0.40 mark, which means that until the rate is below it, there are good chances to see a continued decrease. In this case, traders might see the test of the support level at $0.37 shortly.

XRP is trading at $0.3979 at press time.

Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

Institutional investors continue to flow in despite Bitcoin’s lackluster performance

Bitcoin price is showing signs of a reach for the range’s upper limit as it bounces off a crucial support level. This development, from a short-term outlook, holds promise as BTC could retest the aforementioned level.

The last time this happened Shiba Inu price exploded

Shiba Inu price swept the range low of a $0.0000114 to $0.0000143 range, hinting at a trend reversal. Investors can expect a 20% upswing that sweeps the range high at $0.0000143.

Litecoin price targets $80 as contrarian bulls step in

Litecoin price action is prepping for a sharp rally to $80 to counterbalance the time-consuming triangle pattern. Litecoin price is developing subtle bullish cues that could catch bearish traders off guard.

Algorand price is in its final decline towards $0.36

Algorand price is still declining since the steep decline into lows at $0.36 on May 12. The ALGO price action's time-consuming market behavior appears to form a C wave ending-diagonal pattern, which means the downtrend will soon end.

Bitcoin: The last rebound before capitulation

Bitcoin is showing bullish signs in the lower time frames, which can be taken advantage of by traders in the next couple of days. But looking at BTC from the higher time frames suggests that the bottom is not in yet.

