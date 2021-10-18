The last day of the week is neither bullish as some coins are in the green zone while others are in the red.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 11.55% over the past seven days.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Despite today's slight decline, Bitcoin (BTC) is coming back to the area around $61,000. The rise is not accompanied by trading volume, which means that BTC has not accumulated enough power for a breakout.
If bulls can fix above $62,000 within the next few days, there is a high chance of seeing the all-time high next week.
Bitcoin is trading at $61,166 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethreum (ETH) could not surpass the rise of Bitcoin (BTC) as the growth over the last week has made up 8.93%.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Ethereum (ETH) is not as strong as Bitcoin (BTC) as it could not get to the vital mark of $4,000 and fix above it. In order to keep the growth going, bulls need to break the resistance at $4,025, but if they fail, there is a high possibility to see the retest of the support at $3,677, followed by a fast bounceback.
Ethereum is trading at $3,874 at press time.
DOGE/USD
DOGE is the biggest loser today as the drop of the altcoin has constituted 2.23%.
DOGE/USD chart by Trading View
Despite the fall, DOGE seems unlikely to fall after yesterday's test of the liquidity level at $0.2427. The volume is low, which means that the accumulation period will continue. If bulls can keep the rise going and get to the $0.25 mark, the growth may continue to the nearest resistance at $0.2680.
DOGE is trading at $0.2386 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB coin keeps going down, falling by 1.90%.
SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
SHIB remains trading in a wide channel after setting the local peak at 3,528 satoshis. The selling volume is low, which means that there are low chances to see an ongoing drop.
All in all, the more likely price action is continued sideways trading between 2,010 satoshis and 3,528 satoshis.
SHIB is trading at 2,529 satoshis at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink price to explode by 55% as VRF receives another integration
Chainlink price has been hovering below a crucial resistance at $28.20 for the past two weeks. A decisive close above this barrier will likely propel LINK by 55% to $41.35. If the bears produce a decisive close below the $21.65 support level, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
SafeMoon price needs to advance 35% to avoid bearish fate
SafeMoon price has been on a slow but steady uptrend since September 29. A bearish divergence looms on SAFEMOON, hinting at bearish things to come. The grim outlook can be avoided if buyers manage to produce a swing high at $0.00000239.
Grayscale ready to file application for converting Bitcoin fund into spot ETF
While the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is about to start trading this week after it was greenlit by the United States Securities & Exchange Commission, Grayscale Investments is planning to apply to convert its BTC fund into a spot ETF.
Cardano increases partnerships worldwide; analysts predict ADA price will explode to $4
The IOHK team is prepared to support the upcoming Cardano maintenance upgrade, preparing for the next Daedalus release. Nervos bridge connecting Ethereum to Cardano is live, allowing users to interchange assets and create their own tokens.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.