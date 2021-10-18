The last day of the week is neither bullish as some coins are in the green zone while others are in the red.

Chart

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 11.55% over the past seven days.

BTC

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's slight decline, Bitcoin (BTC) is coming back to the area around $61,000. The rise is not accompanied by trading volume, which means that BTC has not accumulated enough power for a breakout.

If bulls can fix above $62,000 within the next few days, there is a high chance of seeing the all-time high next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $61,166 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethreum (ETH) could not surpass the rise of Bitcoin (BTC) as the growth over the last week has made up 8.93%.

ETH

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is not as strong as Bitcoin (BTC) as it could not get to the vital mark of $4,000 and fix above it. In order to keep the growth going, bulls need to break the resistance at $4,025, but if they fail, there is a high possibility to see the retest of the support at $3,677, followed by a fast bounceback.

Ethereum is trading at $3,874 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the biggest loser today as the drop of the altcoin has constituted 2.23%.

DOGE

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

Despite the fall, DOGE seems unlikely to fall after yesterday's test of the liquidity level at $0.2427. The volume is low, which means that the accumulation period will continue. If bulls can keep the rise going and get to the $0.25 mark, the growth may continue to the nearest resistance at $0.2680.

DOGE is trading at $0.2386 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB coin keeps going down, falling by 1.90%.

SHIB

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

SHIB remains trading in a wide channel after setting the local peak at 3,528 satoshis. The selling volume is low, which means that there are low chances to see an ongoing drop.

All in all, the more likely price action is continued sideways trading between 2,010 satoshis and 3,528 satoshis.

SHIB is trading at 2,529 satoshis at press time.

Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Chainlink price to explode by 55% as VRF receives another integration

Chainlink price to explode by 55% as VRF receives another integration

Chainlink price has been hovering below a crucial resistance at $28.20 for the past two weeks. A decisive close above this barrier will likely propel LINK by 55% to $41.35. If the bears produce a decisive close below the $21.65 support level, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.

More Chainlink news

SafeMoon price needs to advance 35% to avoid bearish fate

SafeMoon price needs to advance 35% to avoid bearish fate

SafeMoon price has been on a slow but steady uptrend since September 29. A bearish divergence looms on SAFEMOON, hinting at bearish things to come. The grim outlook can be avoided if buyers manage to produce a swing high at $0.00000239.

More SafeMoon News

Grayscale ready to file application for converting Bitcoin fund into spot ETF

Grayscale ready to file application for converting Bitcoin fund into spot ETF

While the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is about to start trading this week after it was greenlit by the United States Securities & Exchange Commission, Grayscale Investments is planning to apply to convert its BTC fund into a spot ETF. 

More Bitcoin news

Cardano increases partnerships worldwide; analysts predict ADA price will explode to $4

Cardano increases partnerships worldwide; analysts predict ADA price will explode to $4

The IOHK team is prepared to support the upcoming Cardano maintenance upgrade, preparing for the next Daedalus release. Nervos bridge connecting Ethereum to Cardano is live, allowing users to interchange assets and create their own tokens. 

More Cardano news

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location